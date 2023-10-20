Podcast: What power-play adjustments should the Blackhawks make?

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis offer their takeaways from the season-opening five-game road trip. They discuss whether the grueling trip caught up to them in Colorado (1:13), the power play struggles and what adjustments to make (4:48), Connor Bedard's performance so far (12:38), the goaltending of Petr Mrazek and Arvid Söderblom being a bright spot (26:30), why the Blackhawks have been so successful on challenges under head coach Luke Richardson (30:25), and more.
Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.
