Podcast: Will Blackhawks finish with best odds to win lottery again?

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis talk about the injury bug that's hitting the Blackhawks (0:47). They also discuss Nick Foligno's impact both on and off the ice (6:54), and whether or not the Blackhawks will finish with the best odds to win the draft lottery again (15:23). They wrap up the podcast with a tribute to Cammy Babiarz (22:15), and the Blackhawks showing team unity by attending Kevin Korchinski's father's funeral on their off day (25:17).
