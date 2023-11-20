Trending
Hawks Insider

Podcast: Will Connor Bedard and Lukas Reichel succeed on a line together?

By Charlie Roumeliotis, Blackhawks Insider

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis talk about Connor Bedard and Lukas Reichel being paired on a line together. Will it work? The guys also talk about Philipp Kurashev's quiet heater, whether Kevin Korchinski should be promoted to the first power-play unit, which team Patrick Kane might sign with, and more.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Hawks Insider
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us