Reese Johnson literally fighting for roster spot with Blackhawks

It's crunch time.

The NHL deadline to submit Opening Night rosters is less than a week away, and the Chicago Blackhawks are still weighing some tough decisions.

Reese Johnson is fighting for a spot on the main roster. He played in Thursday's preseason contest against Minnesota and made an impression. It's just another game to add to his body of work.

"It's not one exhibition game where they're making their decision, it's every time you step on the ice, practice, throughout camp, every exhibition game, past seasons," Johnson told NBC Sports Chicago. "I think I've proved myself to the coaching staff and management that I belong in this league and on this team. I truly believe I can help the team win and push for playoff spots and hopefully win championships in the future.

"But at the end of the day, I focus on one day at a time. It's not one game meaning more than another, it's every time I step on the ice I want to be my best, so that's where I'm at."

Johnson recorded four hits — three in the first period — in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to Minnesota, and he most notably fought Connor Dewar, who laid a big hit on Johnson in the neutral zone during the second period. Johnson quickly popped back up, challenged Dewar to a fight, and the two did, which was entertaining.

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson seems to like what Johnson brings to the table. That doesn't mean he's a lock though to make the roster.

"He always leaves that impression," Richardson said when asked whether he's made an impression. "He’s great. He’s very vocal on the bench and he keeps everybody engaged. The guys really love him and were congratulating him after big hits and getting in a fight and stirring it up a little bit out there.

"He gives you energy and blocks shots on the PK, heavy on the faceoff circle. He does a lot of really good things. He’s fighting but he knows that his whole life is like that. He’s a hard-working NHL player that has to do that every night to stay in the league and he did a great job tonight."

Saturday could be Johnson's last chance to make his case as the Blackhawks visit the St. Louis Blues in the preseason finale. Then, it's decision time.

If Johnson doesn't make the 23-man roster, the Blackhawks will likely place him on waivers. If he clears, Johnson would be assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Johnson spent all of last season and most of the previous one in the NHL. He hasn't been a regular AHL player since the 2019-20 season.

It would probably be a difficult pill to swallow if Johnson had to be assigned to a league he thought he graduated from years ago. I asked Johnson how he's trying to prepare himself for both outcomes.

"That's a good question, it's definitely something I've thought about — not overthinking, but it's important to think about those situations so whatever comes your way, you're kind of prepared for," Johnson said. "You can talk about it with friends, family, keep it in your own thoughts if you want, but I think it's important to think about and talk about if you want because whatever happens is going to happen, and you control what you can control.

"I've gone through all the situations and whatever happens, I will absolutely keep trying to be positive and confident in myself and keep growing my game. I've made a lot of strides in the last couple years and I think I can continue to make those strides."

If nothing else, Johnson has an admirable attitude about it all. He understands it's a business, but he's not losing sight over how much of a privilege it is to play in the NHL and earning your spot every day.

"It's definitely a unique situation," Johnson said. "I always try and remind myself to never get complacent. It's a hard league to make it to and it's a hard league to stay in. I feel I've done the preparation physically, mentally, on and off the ice, to stay in the league and stay on the team, so I'm happy with where my game's at.

"Obviously I'm always trying to improve areas of my game, but it's really a unique situation. I've never really been in this spot in my career, you know? It's unique, but it's fun at the same time and it's what you play for. It's kind of crazy times but it's fun at the same time."

