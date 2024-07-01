Report: Blackhawks to sign top-six forward Tyler Bertuzzi to 4-year deal

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to sign forward Tyler Bertuzzi when free agency opens at 11 a.m. C.T. on Monday. According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, it will be a four-year deal at a cap hit of $5.5 million.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Bertuzzi, 29, registered 43 points (21 goals, 22 assists) in 80 games this past season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He added four points (one goal, three assists) in seven postseason contests.

Bertuzzi is exactly the kind of top-six forward the Blackhawks needed to land this summer. He's an agitating player to play against and makes a living going to the dirty areas, which sounds like an ideal winger for Connor Bddard.

Bertuzzi scored 30 goals and 62 points in 80 games with the Detroit Red Wings just two years ago. He's got a respectable offensive ceiling, too.

Aside from locking up Alex Vlasic to a six-year extension, Bertuzzi's four-year deal is the first contract Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson has given out that's more than two years. Four years is a nice sweet spot for a player who can help the team take the next step without handcuffing the Blackhawks once they're ready to pay their new core.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.