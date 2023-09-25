Watch Blackhawks scrimmage live Tuesday

NOTE: NBC Sports Chicago will offer a live stream of the scrimmage match around 10 a.m. Tuesday. The feed will appear live in the player above as it begins.

The Chicago Blackhawks will hold another intrasquad scrimmage Tuesday, following an exciting display on the ice Monday.

The brief two-period scrimmage Monday at Fifth Third Arena saw about 30 minutes of play. Some lines only logged three shifts, while others had closer to five or six. Tuesday's scrimmage is likely to be divided into three groups so everyone can get more playing time.

The matches offer fans a chance at seeing Connor Bedard hit the ice with his teammates ahead of the first preseason game this week.

For those looking to catch Tuesday's action live, you can stream the scrimmage starting around 10 a.m. CT in the player above.