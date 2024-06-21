Oilers erase 3-0 Stanley Cup Final series deficit and force a Game 7 vs. Panthers

The 2024 Stanley Cup Final was once a 3-0 series. Now, it's going to a Game 7.

The Edmonton Oilers won a third straight elimination game over the Florida Panthers on Friday to even up series at 3-3 and force a Game 7. The Oilers took Game 6 by a score of 5-1 at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Connor McDavid and Co. are just the third team to ever force a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final after once trailing 3-0 in the series. And Edmonton is now one win away from becoming just the second team to overcome a 3-0 Cup Final series deficit. There have been just four NHL clubs to ever overcome a 3-0 series deficit in the postseason.

The Oilers opened Game 6 with three unanswered goals, carrying a 3-0 lead into the third period. Warren Foegele scored the contest's first goal seven minutes into the opening period.

Adam Henrique and Zach Hyman then extended Edmonton's lead with second-period goals. Henrique scored on an odd-man rush while Hyman beat Sergei Bobrovsky on a breakaway.

The Panthers, meanwhile, had a goal taken away the second period. Aleksander Barkov scored just seconds after Henrique, but the goal was called back for offsides after an Edmonton challenge.

After the Panthers thought they cut the Oilers lead in a half, a coaches challenge for offside goes the way of the home team. pic.twitter.com/wiqOzY5gLj — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 22, 2024

The overturned goal left Panthers head coach Paul Maurice fuming.

Paul Maurice is LIVID following the no-goal announcement 😳 pic.twitter.com/fHoc6QmQ4W — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 22, 2024

Barkov finally got Florida on the board one minute into the final period, but the Panthers wouldn't get any closer as their struggles on the power play continued. The Panthers went 0-for-3 on the man advantage, including a third-period opportunity, and are now 1-for-19 in the series. The lone power-play goal came back in Game 2.

Ryan McLeod and Darnell Nurse tallied empty-netters for Edmonton in the final minutes to seal the victory.

Game 7 of Oilers-Panthers is scheduled for Monday night. The Panthers, seeking their first Stanley Cup in franchise history, will have home-ice advantage at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

It will be the first Stanley Cup Final Game 7 since 2019 between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins. The Blues won Game 7 in Boston 4-1.