What to Know
- The Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics is underway.
- The Games' ceremonial kickoff features a boat parade down a 3.7-mile stretch of the Seine River, passing by some of Paris' iconic landmarks and Olympic venues.
- U.S. flag bearers Coco Gauff and LeBron James are leading a group of nearly 600 American athletes in the Parade of Nations.
It's time for the Games to officially begin.
While the action in Paris has been underway for a few days, the 2024 Olympics are kicking off with the Opening Ceremony on Friday.
Stay tuned here for the latest on the Opening Ceremony: