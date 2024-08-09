Trending
2024 Paris Olympics

A breaking hero emerges: Meet Australia's Raygun

An Australian professor had some breaking moves, and people had thoughts.

By NBC Staff

Share
B-Girl Raygun of Team Australia
Elsa/Getty Images

B-Girl Raygun of Team Australia
competes during the B-Girls Round Robin – Group B on August 09, 2024.

As Dr. Rachel Gunn, she's a 36-year-old lecturer at Macquarie University in Australia. She holds a PhD in cultural science. She researches and lectures on the cultural politics of breaking.

As Raygun, she's an Olympian breaker, competing for Australia.

Raygun lost all three of her matches, against B-Girls named Nicka, Syssy and Logistx. Yes, that sentence is accurate.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

But Raygun had some moves. And people had some thoughts.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics

Live updates: Sha'Carri Richardson and Gabby Thomas lead Team USA to track gold

Paris Olympics Photos

Paris Olympics Day 14 in pictures

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us