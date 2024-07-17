Trending
2024 Paris Olympics

Anthony Edwards amusingly says he'd beat all Team USA players in swimming

Edwards also hilariously mocked his teammates' abilities.

By Sanjesh Singh

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Anthony Edwards already believes he's Team USA's No. 1 option at the 2024 Olympics.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star also believes he'd beat his Olympic teammates in the pool.

Edwards, in an interview with Today, said he'd be tuning into swimming in Paris, while also claiming he'd triumph in any freestyle event over his basketball peers and hilariously mocking their abilities.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"They ain't no swimmers," Edwards said, citing his speed in the water. "You got Joel Embiid, you got [Anthony Davis] and Bam [Adebayo]. They ain't swimming fast. LeBron, he ain't swimming fast. KD, Kawhi [Leonard], [Jayson] Tatum, they're not swimming fast at all.

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 13, 2023

2024 Paris Olympics: See dates, sports, how to watch and more

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 21, 2023

Here are the rules for the 2024 Olympics in Paris

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 20, 2023

Get to know Team USA Olympians ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

"So my only challengers are [Devin Booker], when he might not know how to swim. Jrue [Holiday], he might drown. And [Tyrese] Haliburton, oh my God. If Haliburton beat me then I just need to never touch the water again."

Edwards, soon to be 23 years old, already is off to a promising start with the national team entering Paris, most recently posting 16 points on 5 of 10 shooting and three steals in a dominant tune-up win over Serbia Wednesday.

Those numbers came in just 16 minutes off the bench, so Edwards could definitely earn more playing time if he remains consistent.

USA Basketball exhibition schedule

Team USA has two more pre-Olympic exhibitions in London, one on Saturday versus South Sudan and the second on Monday versus Germany.

Then it will face Serbia once again on Sunday, July 28, to begin Olympic play.

DateMatchupCompetitionTimeTV Network
July 20Team USA vs. South SudanUSA Basketball Showcase (London)3 p.m. ETFOX
July 22Team USA vs. GermanyUSA Basketball Showcase (London)3 p.m. ETFOX

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us