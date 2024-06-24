How breaking will be scored and judged at the 2024 Olympics

As breaking makes its Olympic debut in Paris, learn about the rules of the Games’ newest sport.

How is Olympic breaking scored?

At the Olympics, 16 men and 16 women (called "B-Boys" and "B-Girls") will compete in a round robin followed by quarterfinals, semifinals and medal battles.

Each battle features a best-of-three, one-on-one contest lasting approximately one minute. When one breaker finishes their round, their opponent instantly begins their routine in a battle format, also called throw downs.

Moreover, each battle cannot last longer than 60 seconds, but there are no penalties for performing too long.

Unlike in figure skating or gymnastics, competitors are unaware of the music ahead of time — the improvisation element carries great weight in the judging.

What criteria do judges use for Olympic breaking?

A panel of nine judges score the b-boys and b-girls on six criteria: creativity, personality, technique, variety, performativity and musicality. Performativity and creativity hold the most weight (60%), and the other categories account for the other 40%.

When is breaking at the 2024 Olympics?

The first ever Olympics breaking competition will be held from Aug. 9-10 at the Parc Urbain la Concorde in Paris.

B-girls will compete on Aug. 9 and b-boys will compete on Aug. 10.