Jessica Springsteen jumped into action at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The U.S. equestrian star and daughter of music legend Bruce Springsteen earned a silver medal with Team USA in the jumping event in Tokyo. However, she will not have a chance to add to her medal count this summer.

Ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, here's what you need to know about Springsteen's status for the Summer Games:

Did Jessica Springsteen make the 2024 Olympics jumping team?

Springsteen was named on the U.S. Jumping Team Olympic Short List, which placed her as one of the finalists to make the official Team USA roster.

However, she did not make the final cut for the actual Olympic team. Instead, U.S. Equestrian named Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward to the U.S. jumping team, with Karl Cook serving as an alternate.

“We are very lucky to have three of the most experienced athletes in the sport riding horses that are in top form heading into the Games,” Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland said in an announcement on July 6. “Additionally, we have a strong alternate athlete horse combination in Karl and Caracole who have shown great recent form. Now that selection is complete, we are 100% laser-focused on Paris.”

Has Jessica Springsteen won an Olympic medal?

Springsteen won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in team jumping. She, Kraut and Ward were the U.S. trio in the event.

In the team jumping final on Saturday, Team USA clinched silver and Sweden won gold.

Team USA equestrian roster for the 2024 Olympics

The U.S. roster for the Paris Olympics is as follows:

Dressage

Adrienne Lyle (riding Helix)

Marcus Orlob (riding Jane)

Steffen Peters (riding Suppenkasper)

Eventing

Will Coleman (riding Off the Record)

Boyd Martin (riding Fedarman B)

Caroline Pamukcu (riding HSH Blake)

Jumping

Kent Farrington (riding Greya)

Laura Kraut (riding Baloutinue)

McLain Ward (riding Ilex)

Karl Cook (riding Caracole de la Roque; alternate)

When is equestrian at the 2024 Olympics?

Equestrian events at the 2024 Paris Olympics will go from Saturday, July 27, through Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Where will equestrian be held at the 2024 Olympics?

Equestrian will be held at the Palace of Versailles, one of Paris' most iconic venues.