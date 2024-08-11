Paris Olympics Photos In photos: See moments from the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony in Paris Photos show top moments from the closing ceremony in Paris Published 3 mins ago Share Published 3 mins ago Share Highlights from the Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony. See all photo galleries from the 2024 Paris Olympics. French swimmer Leon Marchand holds the Olympic flame. (Photo by Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images) Zaho de Sagazan preforms during the closing ceremony. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images) Spectators prior to the start of the closing ceremony. (Photo by Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images) A general view of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Cauldron, air ballon prior to the Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Games. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)