Live updates: Closing Ceremony marks end of Olympics in Paris with handover to Los Angeles

France leads the United States women's basketball team in the final event of the 2024 Olympics. With a U.S. loss, China will secure the most gold medals won at this year's games.

By NBC staff

What to Know

Follow along with the Closing Ceremony below and watch live on Peacock.

