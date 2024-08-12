The 2024 Paris Olympics were a golden Games, especially for the United States and China.

The two countries tied for the most gold medals at this year's Summer Olympics with 40 apiece. China led by one gold heading into the final event of the Games, but the U.S. women's basketball team came through with one final Olympic title for Team USA to even the score ahead of the Closing Ceremony.

While the U.S. and China tied for gold in Paris, it's Team USA and then everyone else in the all-time gold medal count. The U.S. is up to 1,110 Summer Olympic gold medals all-time, nearly three times as many as the No. 2 country on the list and nearly four times as many as any existing nation.

Team USA wasn't the only one to add to its Olympic history this summer. Ninety-one of the 206 participating countries medaled in Paris, with 63 winning at least one gold.

Here is a look at the all-time Summer Olympic gold medal standings following the 2024 Paris Olympics (Paris Olympic medal figures added to data from Olympedia.org).

United States : 1,110

: 1,110 Soviet Union : 395

: 395 Great Britain : 306

: 306 People's Republic of China : 303

: 303 Germany : 251

: 251 France : 247

: 247 Italy : 234

: 234 Japan : 189

: 189 Hungary : 188

: 188 Australia : 180

: 180 East Germany : 153

: 153 Sweden : 153

: 153 Russian Federation : 148

: 148 Netherlands : 113

: 113 Republic of Korea : 109

: 109 Finland : 104

: 104 Romania : 93

: 93 Cuba : 86

: 86 Canada : 79

: 79 Poland : 76

: 76 Norway : 63

: 63 New Zealand : 63

: 63 Switzerland : 57

: 57 Bulgaria : 57

: 57 West Germany : 56

: 56 Spain : 53

: 53 Denmark : 50

: 50 Czechoslovakia : 49

: 49 Belgium : 49

: 49 Unified Team : 45

: 45 Turkey : 41

: 41 Brazil: 40

40 Kenya : 39

: 39 Ukraine : 38

: 38 Greece : 37

: 37 South Africa : 28

: 28 Jamaica : 27

: 27 Islamic Republic of Iran : 27

: 27 Yugoslavia : 26

: 26 Ethiopia : 24

: 24 Austria : 24

: 24 Argentina : 22

: 22 Czechia : 22

: 22 Russian Olympic Committee : 20

: 20 Uzbekistan : 18

: 18 Democratic People's Republic of Korea : 16

: 16 Croatia : 16

: 16 Kazakhstan : 15

: 15 Ireland : 15

: 15 Belarus : 13

: 13 Mexico : 13

: 13 Georgia : 13

: 13 Thailand : 11

: 11 Slovakia : 10

: 10 Estonia: 10

10 India : 10

: 10 Indonesia : 10

: 10 Slovenia : 10

: 10 Egypt : 9

: 9 Azerbaijan : 9

: 9 Chinese Taipei : 9

: 9 Serbia : 9

: 9 Bahamas : 8

: 8 Morocco : 8

: 8 Algeria : 7

: 7 Lithuania : 6

: 6 Portugal : 6

: 6 Tunisia : 6

: 6 Colombia: 5

5 Uganda : 5

: 5 Latvia : 4

: 4 Dominican Republic : 4

: 4 Pakistan : 4

: 4 Ecuador : 4

: 4 Israel : 4

: 4 Hong Kong, China : 4

: 4 Bahrain : 4

: 4 Nigeria : 3

: 3 Venezuela : 3

: 3 Trinidad and Tobago : 3

: 3 Australasia : 3

: 3 Zimbabwe : 3

: 3 Mixed Team : 3

: 3 Luxembourg : 3

: 3 Cameroon : 3

: 3 Kosovo : 3

: 3 Chile : 3

: 3 Philippines : 3

: 3 Mongolia : 2

: 2 Armenia : 2

: 2 Serbia and Montenegro : 2

: 2 Puerto Rico : 2

: 2 Uruguay : 2

: 2 Qatar : 2

: 2 Fiji : 2

: 2 Vietnam : 1

: 1 Peru : 1

: 1 Singapore : 1

: 1 Independent Olympic Athletes : 1

: 1 Costa Rica : 1

: 1 Côte d'Ivoire : 1

: 1 Dominica : 1

: 1 Syrian Arab Republic : 1

: 1 St. Lucia : 1

: 1 Tajikistan : 1

: 1 Grenada : 1

: 1 Jordan : 1

: 1 Burundi : 1

: 1 Panama : 1

: 1 Bermuda : 1

: 1 Mozambique : 1

: 1 Suriname : 1

: 1 United Arab Emirates: 1

