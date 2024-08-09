Watch: US earns 3 golds, women's basketball dominates and more Day 14 highlights

Team USA captured three more Olympic titles on Day 14 of the 2024 Paris Olympics. But that wasn't enough to maintain its lead in the gold medal race.

The United States and China will enter penultimate day of the Games in a tie for the most gold medals at 33 apiece. The Americans' latest gold medalists were sprinter Rai Benjamin, weightlifter Olivia Reeves and the women's 4x100m relay team featuring Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha "Teetee" Terry.

The U.S. also had podium finishes in taekwondo, volleyball and wrestling on Friday, bringing its overall Olympics-leading medal count to 111.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Elsewhere, the U.S. women's basketball team moved to the brink of yet another Olympic title, while an American golfer put herself in a medal position entering the final round.

Here's a full look back at the top highlights from Day 14 of the Games:

Rai Benjamin tops reigning champ to win 400m hurdles gold

Norway's Karsten Warholm topped Team USA's Rai Benjamin in the men's 400m hurdles final at the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Games. But this time around, Benjamin got the better of Warholm.

Benjamin earned his first individual Olympic gold medal with a victory in the 400m hurdles. The now-three-time Olympic medalist recorded a time of 46.46 seconds to beat out Warholm, who took silver in 47.06.

USA’s Rai Benjamin talked about his experience winning the 400m hurdles event at the Paris Olympics and thanked his supporters in the United States.

US women reclaim gold in 4x100m relay

A star-studded U.S. quartet of Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha "Teetee" Terry sprinted to gold in the women's 4x100m relay. Amid rainy conditions at the Stade de France venue, the Americans posted a time of 41.78 seconds to win their first gold since the 2016 Rio Games, beating out second-place Great Britain (41.85).

Terry, who ran second, had the best leg among the Americans at 9.98, followed by the anchor in Richardson, who took a viral glance at the competition before crossing the finish line in 10.09.

It was the first Olympic gold and second medal overall for both Richardson and Jefferson, while Terry made the podium for the first time. Thomas, meanwhile, now owns two golds and four medals for her career.

Olivia Reeves snaps USA's weightlifting gold drought

Olivia Reeves became the first American weightlifter in 24 years to win an Olympic title. In the women's 71kg (156 pounds) final, Reeves set an Olympic record with a snatch of 117kg. She then recorded a clean and jerk of 145kg to earn a total score of 262kg for her first Olympic medal, topping second-place Mari Leivis Sánchez of Colombia (257kg).

US men's volleyball earns bronze over Italy

The U.S. men's volleyball team got back on the Olympic podium with a 3-0 win over Italy in the bronze medal game. While Team USA won in straight sets, the medal certainly didn't come easy as each set was decided by just two points (25-23, 30-28, 26-24).

Aaron Russell led the Americans with 15 points, converting 11 of 24 spikes. TJ DeFalco added 12 points -- all on spikes -- as the U.S. claimed its first medal since winning bronze at the 2016 Games. Team USA also tied the record for most Olympic men's volleyball medals of all time with six.

Helen Maroulis makes history as 3 US wrestlers medal

Wrestlers Aaron Brooks, Spencer Lee and Helen Maroulis all made the Olympic podium for Team USA on Day 14. Lee was the only of the three competing for gold, but he lost to 2016 silver medalist Rei Higuchi of Japan in the men's 57kg (125 pounds) final. Lee took silver for his first Olympic medal after dropping the match by a score of 3-1.

Maroulis, meanwhile, dominated her women's 57kg freestyle bronze medal match, pinning Canada's Hannah Fay Taylor in just 24 seconds. Maroulis, who was the reigning bronze medalist, became the first American woman to win three Olympic wrestling medals. She also won 53kg (116 pounds) gold in 2016.

And Brooks picked up his first Olympic medal in impressive fashion with a 3-0 victory over Uzbekistan's Javrail Shapiev in the men's 86kg (189 pounds) freestyle.

Kristina Teachout earns taekwondo bronze

Team USA's first taekwondo medal of the Paris Games came via Kristina Teachout, who won bronze in the women's 67kg (148 pounds). The 18-year-old defeated China's Song Jie 2-0 to earn her first Olympic medal.

US women's basketball on brink of Olympic eight-peat

The U.S. women's basketball team moved to the brink of an eighth straight Olympic title by taking down Australia 85-64 in the semifinals. Reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart led four Americans who scored in double figures with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. Fellow two-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson also stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and two steals.

Just like the U.S. men's team, the women's squad will face host France in the gold medal game, which is scheduled for Sunday. France has never won Olympic gold in men's or women's basketball.

Rose Zhang in medal position entering last round of golf

Team USA still has a chance to sweep the golf gold medals in Paris. Rose Zhang shot up the women's leaderboard after posting a 5-under 67 in Round 3, tying her for third with Japan's Miyuu Yamashita. She'll enter Saturday's final round in a medal position and just two strokes off the lead of 9-under, which is shared by Switzerland's Morgane Métraux and reigning bronze medalist Lydia Ko of New Zealand.

World No. 1 and defending Olympic champion Nelly Korda is still looming as well, sitting in a tie for seventh at 4-under. Korda shot a second straight 2-under 70 in Round 3, which was highlighted by a birdie where she holed out from 82 yards in the rough.