Diver Tom Daley knits the ultimate Olympic sweater

Great Britain diver Tom Daley won his fifth Olympic medal on Monday, but the silver medal in the synchronized 10-meter platform is not the only memento he will bring home from the Paris Games.

During breaks in competition, Daley somehow found time to knit an entire sweater.

“It’s far too hot to be wearing this in Paris,” Dailey said on his Instagram. “But it’s always so fun to have this a little bit of a memory from my time here in Paris.”

Some of the intricate details include:

“Paris 24” on the front with the “A” cleverly tucked into the design of an Eiffel Tower

His last name “Daley” on the back

His initials “TD” on the left sleeve

Daley has an entire Instagram account dedicated to his kitting, crocheting and crafting, with more than a million followers:

The 30-year-old Daley became the oldest diver to win an Olympic medal in the men’s synchronized platform event. He is also an assistant diving coach for the UCLA Swimming and Diving program.