Gallery: Top moments from the Paris Paralympics

From the arena to the podium, see the best photos from the the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

Check out all photo galleries from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Gold medalist, Bonnie Bunyau Gustin of Team Malaysia celebrates following the Men's up to 72JG Final day nine of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Porte de La Chapelle Arena on September 06, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Team USA's B Hatz competes in the Women's Lon Jump- 64 event during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis north of Paris on August 31, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Britain's Lucy Shuker competes in the 1st round of the women's wheelchair doubles tennis match against Netherlands on the Court Suzanne Lenglen at the Roland-Garros Stadium during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris on August 30, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Neutral Paralympic Athlete Alelsandr Iaremchuk celebrates his victory after winning a gold medal in the Men's 1500m -T46 event during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis North of Paris on August 31, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Iran's #2 Morteza Mehrzadselakjani competes during the sitting volleyball men's preliminary round pool B match between Iran and Ukraine during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at the North Paris Arena in Paris on August 30, 2024. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)

Spain’s Inigo Llopis Sanz celebrates after winning a gold medal during the men's 100m backstroke - S8 final at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in the Paris La Defense Arena Nanterre west of Paris on August 31, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

Singapore's Diroy Muhammad Noordin competes in the Men’s shot put F40 athletic event during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis North of Paris on September 1, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

France’s Aurelie Aubert reacts as she competes against Singapore's Yee Ting Jeralyn Tan in the women's Individual BC1 Boccia gold medal match during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at the South Paris Arena in Paris on September 2, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

Team USA's Jessica Long competes the Women's 200m individual Medley - Sm8 on day seven of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Paris La Defense Arena on September 4, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Team USA's Grace Norman celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the Para Triathlon Women's PTS5 event during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at the Pont Alexandre III in Paris on September 2, 2024. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP)

An overview shows athletes taking the start of a heat of the men's 100m T11 during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis outside Paris on September 4, 2024. (Photo by François-Xavier MARIT / AFP)

Team USA's Chuck Aoki passes the ball as he competes in the final match of the Open Wheelchair Rugby during the Paris 2024 Paralympics at the Champ de Mars Arena in Paris on September 2, 2024. (Photo by Ian RICE / AFP)

Silver medallist Germany's Niko Kappel Gold medallist Uzbekistan's Bobirjon Omonov and Bronze medallist Bronze medallist China's Jun Huang celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men's F41 Shot Put Final at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in the Stade de France Saint-Denis north of Paris on September 2, 2024. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)

Japan's Takayuki Suzuki competes during the men's 200m freestyle S4 final event at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at The Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre west of Paris on September 3, 2024. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)

Gold medallist Azerbaijan's Lamiya Valiyeva reacts after winning the women's 100m T13 final during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis France on September 3, 2024. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP)

Dominican Republic's Wagner Astacio competes in the men's high jump T63 event during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis France on September 3, 2024. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP)

Gold medalist Oksana Masters of Team United States poses for a photo during the Para Cycling Road Women's H4-5 Individual Time Trial Medal Ceremony on day seven of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at on September 4, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Turkey’s Dondu Yesilyurt and China’s Jianan Wang compete in the judo Women's -57kg J2 Final of repechage bout of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at the Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris on September 6, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

Team USA's Matt Stutzman competes against Jere Foresberg of Team Finland in the Para Archery men's Individual Compound Open 1/8 Elimination on day four of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Esplanade Des Invalides on September 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

USA's Tatyana McFadden competes in a heat of the Paris 2024 Paralympics Women's T54 100 metres at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis outside Paris on September, 4 2024. (Photo by Ian RICE / AFP)

An overview shows Australia's Vanessa Low competing in the women's long jump T63 Final during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis outside Paris on September, 5 2024. (Photo by François-Xavier MARIT / AFP)

Brazil's Maicon Junior dos Santos Mendes fights for the ball with Argentina's Maximiliano Espinillo during the blind football men's semifinal match between Brazil and Argentina of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at the Eiffel Tower Stadium in Paris on September, 5 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)