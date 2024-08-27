‘Gold Zone' to make Paralympic debut on Peacock after strong Olympic showing

Peacock is bringing back an Olympic hit for the Paralympics in Paris this summer.

"Gold Zone" will make its Paralympic debut on the streaming service after a successful Summer Olympics run.

Carolyn Manno will host the whip-around show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET each day beginning on the first competition day on Thursday, Aug. 29, and continuing through Saturday, Sept. 7, the penultimate day of the Paralympics.

"Coming off its resounding success during the Paris Olympics, 'Gold Zone' will make its Paralympics debut and provide a whirlwind trip around the Games each day as Team USA’s athletes compete against the world’s best,” NBC Olympics and Paralympics executive producer and president of programming Molly Solomon said in a press release.

Manno is back for her sixth Paralympic Games with NBCUniversal. She served as a studio host from 2014 to 2020 and was a sled hockey reporter for the Beijing Paralympics in 2022. She worked the Paris Olympics, as well, hosting coverage on USA Network.

Along with "Gold Zone," Peacock is also bringing back its "Multiview" feature for the Paralympics. It will provide a daily "Multiview" feed with the top live Paralympic events each day from Thursday, Aug. 29, through Wednesday, Sept. 4.

"'Gold Zone' and 'Multiview' broke through as two fan-favorite features during the Olympics, and we know they’ll continue to be valuable in driving discovery and engagement during the Paralympics,” Kelly Campbell, NBCUniversal's president of Peacock and direct-to-consumer, said. "They epitomize Peacock’s unique, industry-leading live streaming experience, seamlessly showcasing both the magic of the Games and the power of the platform."

In all, Peacock will have approximately 1,500 hours of live coverage throughout the 2024 Paralympics. More than 140 additional hours of coverage can be found on television across NBC, USA Network and CNBC.

