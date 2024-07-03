Will Gregg Berhalter coach the USMNT at the 2024 Olympics? What to know

All eyes are on Gregg Berhalter's status with the U.S. men's national team.

After an embarrassing exit in the Copa America tournament, the U.S. soccer spectrum is hoping for a change at manager in the middle of the nation's most important men's cycle.

One of Berhalter's assistants already left to be a head coach with MLS side Nashville SC.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

But, in the meantime, next up for the USMNT is preparing for the 2024 Olympics, where the team has yet to make its mark.

Here's what to know about Berhalter at the Olympics:

Will Gregg Berhalter coach the USMNT at the 2024 Olympics?

No, Berhalter will not be the USMNT coach in Paris since it's a completely different setup from the senior side that involves Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Matt Turner and more.

Who will coach the USMNT at the 2024 Olympics?

Serbian-American Marko Mitrovic will be the coach for the USMNT in Paris, which involves primarily U23 players.

What is the USMNT roster for the 2024 Olympics?

The official 18-man roster has not yet been revealed, though Mitrovic called up 25 players for the team's pre-Olympic training camp in June.

When are the soccer games for the 2024 Olympics?

Men's soccer at the Paris Games will run from Wednesday, July 24, to Saturday, Aug. 10.

USMNT soccer legend Tim Howard as he delves into the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic soccer competition while addressing the challenges faced by U.S. Soccer on the Olympic stage.