How to watch beach volleyball at the 2024 Olympics in Paris

Team USA is gearing up for the beach volleyball action at the 2024 Olympics.

Since the sport's debut in 1996, the U.S. has acquired nine medals at the Summer Games. Most recently, Alix Klineman and April Ross secured gold for the U.S. in Tokyo 2020.

Sixteen American players will compete in the French capital as they look to add more medals to their collection.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here is how you can watch all the beach volleyball action at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

How to watch beach volleyball at the 2024 Olympics

Beach volleyball events at the 2024 Olympics will air on TV on NBC, USA Network, E! and CNBC. Streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.

NBC Sports’ Senior Olympics Editor Nick Zaccardi breaks down what Kelly Cheng would need to do to thrill fans at the Paris Olympics.

Beach volleyball schedule for the 2024 Olympics

Beach volleyball matches will be held at the Eiffel Tower Stadium from Saturday, July 27, through Saturday, Aug. 10.

Below is the full streaming schedule for beach volleyball at the 2024 Olympics in Paris (all times ET).

Date Event & Time Stream Saturday, July 27 Men's

Pool D: USA vs. CUB at 8 a.m.

Pool A: SWE vs. AUS at 9 a.m.

Pool D: BRA vs. MAR at 1 p.m.

Pool A: ITA vs. QAT at 5 p.m.



Women's

Pool D: USA vs. CUB at 8 a.m.

Pool A: SWE vs. AUS at 9 a.m.

Pool D: BRA vs. MAR at 1 p.m.

Pool A: ITA vs. QAT at 5 p.m. Men's: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sunday, July 28 Men's

Pool B: NED vs. ITA at 4 p.m.



Women's

Pool A: ITA vs. ESP at 3 a.m.

Pool E: BRA vs. JPN at 5 a.m. Men's: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Monday, July 29 Men's

Pool F: NED vs. ESP at 4 p.m,

Pool F: FRA vs. USA at 10 a.m.

Pool A: SWE vs. QAT at 2 p.m.



Women's

Pool B: CHN vs. CAN at 5 a.m.

Pool F: SUI vs. ESP at 6 a.m.

Pool D: CAN vs. PAR at 9 a.m.

Pool D: LAT vs. SUI at 11 a.m.

Pool F: FRA vs. GER at 3 p.m.

Pool B: USA vs. AUS at 4 p.m. Men's: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tuesday, July 30 Men's

Pool C: POL vs. AUS at 3 p.m.

Pool C: GER vs. FRA at 4 p.m.

Pool D: BRA vs. CUB at 6 a.m.

Pool D: USA vs. MAR at 9 a.m.

Pool F: FRA vs. ESP at 11 a.m.

Pool F: NED vs. USA at 2 p.m.



Women's

Pool A: ITA vs. EGT at 5 a.m.

Pool E: BRA vs. LTU at 10 a.m.

Pool A: BRA vs. ESP at 3 p.m.

Pool E: NED vs. JPN at 4 p.m. Men's: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wednesday, July 31 Men's

Pool E: CZE vs. AUT at 3 a.m.

Pool F: NED vs. CHI at 10 a.m.

Pool E: BRA vs. CAN at 2 p.m.

Pool B: NOR vs. ITA at 4 p.m.



Women's

Pool F: SUI vs. GER at 4 a.m.

Pool C: GER vs. CZE at 5 a.m.

Pool D: LAT vs. PAR at 6 a.m.

Pool C: USA vs. FRA at 9 a.m.

Pool F: FRA vs. ESP at 11 a.m.

Pool D: CAN vs. SUI at 3 p.m. Men's: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 1 Men's

Pool C: GER vs. AUS at 3 a.m.

Pool A: QAT vs. AUS at 4 a.m.

Pool F: CUB vs. MAR at 6 a.m.

Pool D: BRA vs. USA at 9 a.m.

Pool A: SWE vs. ITA at 11 a.m.

Pool C: POL vs. FRA at 3 p.m.



Women's

Pool A: ESP vs. EGY at 5 a.m.

Pool B: AUS vs. CAN at 10 a.m.

Pool A: BRA vs. ITA at 2 p.m.

Pool B: USA vs. CHN at 4 p.m. ET Men's: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 2 Men's

Pool B: ITA vs. CHI at 4 a.m.

Pool E: AUT vs. CAN at 5 a.m.

Pool F: ESP vs. USA at 9 a.m.

Pool F: FRA vs. NED at 10 a.m.

Pool B: NOR vs. NED at 2 p.m.

Pool E: CZE vs. BRA at 3 p.m.



Women's

Pool E: LTU vs. JPN at 3 a.m.

Pool C: FRA vs. CZE at 6 a.m.

Pool E: BRA vs. NED at 11 a.m.

Pool C: USA vs. GER Men's: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 3 Men's

Pool C: GER vs. POL at 3 a.m.

Pool C: AUS vs. FRA at 4 a.m.



Women's

Pool D: SUI vs. PAR at 5 a.m.

Pool F: ESP vs. GER at 6 a.m.

Pool F: FRA vs. SUI at 10 a.m.

Pool D: CAN vs. LAT at 11 a.m. Men's: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sunday, Aug. 4 Men's or women's Round of 16 at 3 a.m.

Men's or women's Round of 16 at 4 a.m.

Men's or women's Round of 16 at 7 a.m.

Men's or women's Round of 16 at 8 a.m.

Men's or women's Round of 16 at 11 a.m.

Men's or women's Round of 16 at 12 p.m.

Men's or women's Round of 16 at 3 p.m.

Men's or women's Round of 16 at 4 p.m. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Monday, Aug. 5 Men's or women's Round of 16 at 3 a.m.

Men's or women's Round of 16 at 4 a.m.

Men's or women's Round of 16 at 7 a.m.

Men's or women's Round of 16 at 8 a.m.

Men's or women's Round of 16 at 11 a.m.

Men's or women's Round of 16 at 12 p.m.

Men's or women's Round of 16 at 3 p.m.

Men's or women's Round of 16 at 4 p.m. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tuesday, Aug. 6 Men's or women's quarterfinal at 11 a.m.

Men's or women's quarterfinal at 12 p.m.

Men's or women's quarterfinal at 3 p.m.

Men's or women's quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wednesday, Aug. 7 Men's or women's quarterfinal at 11 a.m.

Men's or women's quarterfinal at 12 p.m.

Men's or women's quarterfinal at 3 p.m.

Men's or women's quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 8 Men's or women's semifinal at 11 a.m.

Men's or women's semifinal at 12 p.m.

Men's or women's semifinal at 3 p.m.

Men's or women's semifinal at 4 p.m. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 9 Women's bronze medal at 3 p.m.

Women's gold medal at 4:30 p.m. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 10 Men's bronze final at 3 p.m.

Men's gold final at 4:30 p.m. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Beach volleyball events at the 2024 Olympics

There are two events for beach volleyball at the 2024 Olympics: one for men and one for women.

The U.S. players are as follows:

Men

Andy Benesh/Miles Partain

Chase Budinger/Miles Evans

Women

Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss

Kelly Cheng/Sara Hughes