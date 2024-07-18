How to watch gymnastics vault at the 2024 Olympics in Paris

Team USA is looking to shatter records in the gymnastics vault at the 2024 Olympics.
To date, the U.S. gymnastics team has acquired a remarkable total of 117 medals at the Olympics. Simone Biles and Brody Malone will be joined by eight fellow American gymnasts in the French capital as the team looks to set more historical records.
Here is how you can watch all the gymnastics vault action at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
How to watch gymnastics vault at the 2024 Olympics
Gymnastics vault events at the 2024 Olympics will air on TV on NBC and USA Network. Streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.
Gymnastics vault schedule for the 2024 Olympics
Gymnastics vault events will be held at Bercy Arena from Saturday, July 27, through Sunday, Aug. 4.
Below is the full streaming schedule for the gymnastics vault at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, featuring the main events in each session (all times ET).
|Date
|Events & Times
|Stream
|Saturday, July 27
|Men's Qualification: Subdivision 1 at 5 a.m.
Men's Qualification: Subdivision 2 at 9:30 a.m.
Men's Qualification: Subdivision 3 at 2 p.m.
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sunday, July 28
|Women's Qualification: Subdivision 1 at 3:30 a.m.
Women's Qualification: Subdivision 2 at 5:40 a.m.
Women's Qualification: Subdivision 3 at 8:50 a.m.
Women's Qualification: Subdivision 4 at 12 p.m.
Women's Qualification: Subdivision 5 at 3:10 p.m.
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Monday, July 29
|Men's Team Final at 11:30 a.m.
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Tuesday, July 30
|Women's Team Final at 12:15 p.m.
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Wednesday, July 31
|Men's All-Around Final at 11:30 a.m.
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thursday, Aug. 1
|Women's All-Around Final at 12:15 p.m.
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 3
|Women's Vault Final at 10:20 a.m.
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sunday, Aug. 4
|Men's Vault Final at 10:35 a.m.
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Gymnastics vault events at the 2024 Olympics
Here is the full list of medal events in the gymnastics vault at the 2024 Paris Olympics:
- Team Final (men’s and women’s)
- All-Around Final (men’s and women’s)
- Vault Final (men’s and women’s)
The U.S. competitors are as follows:
Men
Asher Hong
Paul Juda
Brody Malone
Stephen Nedoroscik
Frederick Richard
Women
Simone Biles
Jade Carey
Jordan Chiles
Suni Lee
Hezly Rivera