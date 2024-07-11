How to watch swimming at the 2024 Olympics in Paris

Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel and the rest of the U.S. Olympic swimming team are about to embark on another Summer Games.

Team USA is gearing up for the swimming competition at the 2024 Olympics. The U.S. swimming team lapped the field at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, earning 30 total medals and 11 golds in the sport. Ledecky and Dressel will be joined by 44 fellow American swimmers in the French capital as they look to add more medals to their collection.

Here is how you can watch all the swimming action at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

How to watch swimming at the 2024 Olympics

Swimming events at the 2024 Olympics will air on TV on NBC and USA Network. Streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.

Swimming schedule for the 2024 Olympics

Swimming events will be held at La Défense Arena from Saturday, July 27, through Sunday Aug. 4. Open water swimming events will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8, and Friday, Aug. 9.

Below is the full streaming schedule for swimming at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, featuring the main events in each session (all times ET).

Date/time Events Stream Saturday, July 27, 5-7:15 a.m. Heats: M/W 400m freestyle, M/W 4x100m freestyle relay and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, July 27, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Finals: M/W 400m freestyle, M/W 4x100m freestyle relay Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sunday, July 28, 5-7 a.m. Heats: M 400m IM, W 100m breaststroke and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sunday, July 28, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Finals: M 400m IM, W 100m butterfly, M 100m breaststroke Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Monday, July 29, 5-7 a.m. Heats: W 400m IM, W 100m backstroke, M 800m freestyle Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Monday, July 29, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Finals: W 400m IM, M 100m backstroke and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tuesday, July 30, 5-7:45 a.m. Heats: M/W 100m Free, W 1500m freestyle and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tuesday, July 30, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Finals: W 100m backstroke, M 800m freestyle and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wednesday, July 31, 5-6:30 a.m. Heats: W 200m breaststroke, M 200m backstroke, W 200m butterfly Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wednesday, July 31, 2:30-4:45 p.m. Finals: W 1500m freestyle, M/W 100m freestyle and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 1, 5-7 a.m. Heats: M 50m freestyle, W 200m backstroke and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 1, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Finals: W 200m butterfly, M 200m backstroke and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 2, 5-7 a.m. Heats: M 100m butterfly, W 800m freestyle and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 2, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Finals: M 50m freestyle, W 200m backstroke, M 200m IM Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 3, 5-7:15 a.m. Heats: M/W 4x100m medley, W 50m freestyle and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 3, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Finals: M 100m butterfly, W 800m freestyle and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sunday, Aug. 4, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Finals: W 50m freestyle, M/W 4x100m medley and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 8, 1:30-4:30 a.m. Women's 10km open water Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 9, 1:30-4:30 a.m. Men's 10km open water Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

How to watch Katie Ledecky at the 2024 Olympics

Katie Ledecky is heading into her fourth Olympics with a chance to become the most decorated women's swimmer in the history of the Games.

The 27-year-old swimmer already has 10 Olympic medals (seven gold and three silver) to her name. Only Jenny Thompson has more with 12 (eight gold, three silver and one bronze).

Ledecky qualified for five events at the 2024 Olympics and is expected to compete in four. She will look to win her fourth straight gold in the 800m freestyle and second straight gold in the 1,500m freestyle, an event that debuted at the last Olympics. She will also compete in the 400m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle relay, two events where she took home silver in Tokyo. Additionally, Ledecky qualified for the 200m freestyle, but she is expected to opt out so she can concentrate on her three other individual events and the relay.

Here is the streaming schedule to catch Ledecky in action at the 2024 Olympics:

Date/time Events Stream Saturday, July 27, 5-7:15 a.m. Heats: W 400m freestyle Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, July 27, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Final: W 400m freestyle Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tuesday, July 30, 5-7:45 a.m. Heats: W 1500m freestyle Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wednesday, July 31, 2:30-4:45 p.m. Final: W 1500m freestyle Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 1, 5-7 a.m. Heats: W 4x200m freestyle relay Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 1, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Final: W 4x200m freestyle relay Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 2, 5-7 a.m. Heats: W 800m freestyle Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 3, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Final: W 800m freestyle Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

How to watch Caeleb Dressel at the 2024 Olympics

After earning five gold meals at the Tokyo Olympics, Caeleb Dressel will compete in three events in Paris: the 4x100m freestyle relay, the 50m freestyle and the 100m butterfly. He is the defending Olympic champion in all three events, and he's looking to win a third consecutive gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

Here is the streaming schedule for Dressel at the 2024 Olympics (Note: He may not compete in the 4x100m freestyle relay heats, as six U.S. swimmers qualified for the event.)

Date/time Events Stream Saturday, July 27, 5-7:15 a.m. Heats: M 4x100m freestyle relay Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, July 27, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Final: M 4x100m freestyle relay Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 1, 5-7 a.m. Heats: M 50m freestyle Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 1, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Semis: M 50m freestyle Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 2, 5-7 a.m. Heats: M 100m butterfly Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 2, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Final: M 50m freestyle; Semis: M 100m butterfly Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 3, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Final: M 100m butterfly Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Caeleb Dressel is officially heading to the Paris Olympics to defend his gold medal in the 50m freestyle.

Swimming events at the 2024 Olympics

Here is the full list of medal events in swimming at the 2024 Paris Olympics: