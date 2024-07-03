Trending
Full guide to Team USA's showdown vs. WNBA All-Stars

The U.S. women's basketball team headed to the 2024 Paris Olympics is set to take on the 2024 WNBA All-Stars.

By Julia Elbaba

It’s the ultimate showdown of the world’s best women’s basketball players.

The 2024 WNBA All-Stars are set to take on the Team USA squad headed to the 2024 Paris Olympics for an exhibition game to highlight the sport's greatest talents. 

This game will mark the second time that the WNBA All-Star Game will highlight the USA Basketball vs. Team WNBA format as the two sides also tipped off in 2021 before the Tokyo Olympics. Team WNBA won 93-85. 

All-Star weekend will kick off with an All-Star orange carpet fan event on Thursday, July 18, followed by various skill challenges on Friday, July 19, leading up to the highly anticipated game on Saturday, July 20.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune into the clash between the nine-time gold medalists and 2024 WNBA All-Stars:

Who is playing for Team USA?

The roster for Team USA is as follows:

  • A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
  • Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces
  • Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty
  • Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx
  • Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces
  • Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury
  • Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury
  • Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm
  • Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty
  • Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury
  • Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun
  • Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

Who are the 2024 WNBA All-Stars?

The 2024 WNBA All-Stars are as follows:

  • Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
  • DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut Sun
  • Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever
  • Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream
  • Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks
  • Brionna Jones, Connecticut Sun
  • Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty
  • Kayla McBride, Minnesota Lynx
  • Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever
  • Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings
  • Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle Storm
  • Angel Reese, Chicago Sky

Where will Team USA play the WNBA All-Stars?

The league’s 20th All-Star Game will be played at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

When does Team USA play the WNBA All-Stars?

Tipoff is scheduled for Saturday, July 20, at 7:30 p.m. CT.

The U.S. Women’s Olympics Basketball Team will be pursuing their eighth consecutive gold medal in Paris. With the roster full of depth and star talent and Caitlin Clark left off, Kaz Famuyide of Fanatics Sportsbook, discusses why the focus and attention should be on Diana Taurasi, who is going for a record-setting sixth gold.

How to watch Team USA play the WNBA All-Stars

The game will be broadcast on ABC.

How much are tickets for Team USA vs. WNBA All-Stars?

Tickets for the highly anticipated game range from $136 to over $1,500 depending on the seat you get, according to Ticketmaster.

Seats in the 200 section will keep your expenses downward of $400, while 100 section and better will cost a pretty penny.

Share
