How to watch track and field at the 2024 Olympics in Paris

Here is how you can watch and stream all of the track and field events in Paris this summer

By Max Molski

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Team USA is getting ready to take off in Paris.

The U.S. won a whopping 26 track and field medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Now, Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone headline a stacked U.S. track and field team for the 2024 Olympics.

What will Team USA have in store for Paris? Here is how you can watch and stream all the track and field action for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

How to watch track and field at the 2024 Olympics

Track and field events at the 2024 Olympics will air on TV on NBC, USA Network and E!. Streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.

Track and field schedule for the 2024 Olympics

Track and field action will be held at the Stade de France from Aug. 1-10. Marathon and race walk events will take place on Aug. 1, Aug. 10 and Aug. 11.

Below is the full streaming schedule for track and field at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, featuring the main events in each session (all times ET).

Date/timeEventsStream
Thursday, Aug. 1, 1:30-5:05 a.m.M/W 20km race walk finalsPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 2, 4-7 a.m.Main: Decathlon, W 100m R1, M 1500m R1 and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 2, 4-6:35 a.m.Qualifying: M hammer throwPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 2, 4:10-6:25 a.m.Qualifying: W high jump PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 2, 4:50-5:40 a.m.Decathlon: Long jumpPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 2, 6:10-6:57 a.m.Decathlon: Shot putPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 2, 11:40 a.m.-4 p.m.Main: Decathlon, W 800m R1, M 10K final and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 2, 11:40 a.m.-4 p.m.Multiview: Track and fieldPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 2, 12-2:10 p.m.Decathlon: High jumpPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 2, 12:15-1:19 p.m.Qualifying: W triple jumpPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 2, 12:55-3:12 p.m.Qualifying: W discus throwPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 2, 2:10-2:58 p.m.Qualifying: M shot putPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 3, 4-10 a.m.Main: Decathlon, M 100m R1 and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 3, 4:10-6:30 a.m.Qualifying: M pole vaultPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 3, 4:55-6:36 a.m.Decathlon: Discus throwPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 3, 7:40-9:56 a.m.Decathlon: Pole vaultPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 3, 1-4 p.m.Main (Finals): W 100m, Decathlon 1500m and more PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 3, 1-4 p.m.Multiview: Track and fieldNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 3, 1:10-2:46 p.m.Decathlon: Javelin throwPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 3, 1:30-2:45 p.m.Final: M shot putPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2:20-3:37 p.m.Final: W triple jumpPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Sunday, Aug. 4, 4-7:15 a.m.Main (Prelims): W 200m, W 400m hurdles and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Sunday, Aug. 4, 4:20-6:41 a.m.Qualifying: W hammer throwPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Sunday, Aug. 4, 5-5:56 a.m.Qualifying: M long jumpPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Sunday, Aug. 4, 12:30-4 p.m.Main (Finals): M 100m, W high jump and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Sunday, Aug. 4, 1:40-4 p.m.Multiview: Track and fieldNBCOlympics.com
Sunday, Aug. 4, 1:50-3:35 p.m.Final: W high jumpPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2:30-3:40 p.m.Final: M hammer throwPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Monday, Aug. 5, 4-7:15 a.m.Main (Prelims): M 400m hurdles, W 400m and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Monday, Aug. 5, 4:10-6:31 a.m.Qualifying: M discus throwPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Monday, Aug. 5, 4:40-7 a.m.Qualifying: W pole vaultPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Monday, Aug. 5, 12:30-4 p.m.Main (Finals): W 800m, W 5000m and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Monday, Aug. 5, 12:30-4 p.m.Multiview: Track and fieldPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Monday, Aug. 5, 1-3:27 p.m.Final: M pole vaultPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Monday, Aug. 5, 2:30-3:40 p.m.Final: W discus throwPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 4-7 a.m.Main: W 1500m R1, M 200m Rep. and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 4:20-6:46 a.m.Qualifying: M javelin throwPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 5:15-6:23 a.m.Qualifying: W long jumpPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1-4 p.m.Main (Finals): W 200m, M 1500m and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1:45-4 p.m.Multiview: Track and fieldPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1:50-3:05 p.m.Final: W hammer throwPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2:10-3:35 p.m.Final: M long jumpPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 1:30-4:50 a.m.Race walk mixed relayPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 4-7:05 a.m.Main (Prelims): W 100m hurdles, M 5000m and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 4-6:15 a.m.Qualifying: M high jumpPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 4:20-6:50 a.m.Qualifying: W javelin throwPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 12:30-4 p.m.Main: M 400m final, M 200m semis and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 12:30-4 p.m.Multiview: Track and fieldPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 12:55-3:10 p.m.Final: W pole vaultPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 1:10-2:20 p.m. Qualifying: M triple jumpPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2:20-3:35 p.m.Final: M discus throwPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Thursday, Aug. 8, 4-7 a.m.Main: Heptathlon, M/W 4x100m relays R1 and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Thursday, Aug. 8, 4:20-5:25 a.m.Qualifying: W shot putPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Thursday, Aug. 8, 5-6:50 a.m.Heptathlon: High jumpPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Thursday, Aug. 8, 1-4 p.m.Main (Finals): M 200m, W 400m hurdles and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Thursday, Aug. 8, 1-4 p.m.Multiview: Track and fieldPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Thursday, Aug. 8, 1:30-2:20 p.m.Heptathlon: Shot putPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Thursday, Aug. 8, 1:55-3:20 p.m.Final: W long jumpPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2:20-3:35 p.m.Final: M javelin throwPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 9, 4-4:50 a.m.Heptathlon: Long jumpPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 9, 4-7:15 a.m.Main: M 800m semis, W 100m hurdles semis and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 9, 5:15-7:15 a.m.Heptathlon: Javelin throwPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 9, 1-4:30 p.m.Main (Finals): Heptathlon 800m, M 400m hurdles and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 9, 1-4:30 p.m.Multiview: Track and fieldPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 9, 1:40-2:50 p.m.Final: W shot putPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 9, 2:10-3:35 p.m.Final: M triple jumpPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2-5 a.m.M marathonPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 10, 12:30-4:30 p.m.Main (Finals): W 100m hurdles, M/W 4x400m and morePeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 10, 12:30-4:30 p.m.Multiview: Track and fieldPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 10, 1:05-3:05 p.m.Final: M high jumpPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 10, 1:35-3 p.m.Final: W javelin throwPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2-5:15 p.m.W marathonPeacockNBCOlympics.com

Here's Team USA's track and field roster for the 2024 Olympics

Track and field rules to know for the 2024 Olympics

How to watch Noah Lyles at the 2024 Olympics

Lyles will be chasing the title of "fastest man on Earth" at the 2024 Olympics.

The American sprinter will have a chance to follow in the footsteps of Carl Lewis and Usain Bolt in Paris. He will compete in three events — the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay — with a chance to bring home three gold medals.

Here is the streaming schedule to catch Lyles on the track at the 2024 Olympics:

Date/timeEventsStream
Saturday, Aug. 3, 4-10 a.m.Main: M 100m R1PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Sunday, Aug. 4, 12:30-4 p.m.Main: M 100m semis/finalPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Sunday, Aug. 4, 1:40-4 p.m.Multiview: M 100m semis/finalNBCOlympics.com
Monday, Aug. 5, 12:30-4 p.m.Main: M 200m R1PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Monday, Aug. 5, 12:30-4 p.m.Multiview: M 200m R1PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 12:30-4 p.m.Main: M 200m semisPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 12:30-4 p.m.Multiview: M 200m semisPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Thursday, Aug. 8, 4-7 a.m.Main: M 4x100m relay R1PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Thursday, Aug. 8, 1-4 p.m.Main: M 200m finalPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Thursday, Aug. 8, 1-4 p.m.Multiview: M 200m finalPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 9, 1-4:30 p.m.Main: M 4x100m relay finalPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 9, 1-4:30 p.m.Multiview: M 4x100m relay finalPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Noah Lyles stormed to a U.S. Olympic Trials record in the men's 200m final and into his second Olympic 200m.

How to watch Sha'Carri Richardson at the 2024 Olympics

Sha'Carri Richardson will make her Olympic debut in Paris after she was suspended for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Dallas native is expected to compete in two events this summer: the women's 100m and the 4x100m relay. She won the 100m at the U.S. Olympic Trials with a time of 10.71 seconds, 0.06 seconds off the personal best she set at the world championships last year. She also won gold as part of Team USA's 4x100m relay at the world championships.

Here is the streaming schedule to watch Richardson at the 2024 Olympics:

Date/timeEventsStream
Friday, Aug. 2, 4-7 a.m.Main: W 100m prelims/R1PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 3, 1-4 p.m.Main: W 100m semis/finalPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 3, 1-4 p.m.Multiview: W 100m semis/finalNBCOlympics.com
Thursday, Aug. 8, 4-7 a.m.Main: W 4x100m relay R1PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 9, 1-4:30 p.m.Main: W 4x100m relay finalPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 9, 1-4:30 p.m.Multiview: W 4x100m relay finalPeacockNBCOlympics.com
U.S. Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson secured a sport for the Paris Olympics at the U.S. Track and Field Trials.

How to watch Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2024 Olympics

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone jumped onto scene in a major way at the Tokyo Olympics, winning gold in the 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay.

She hasn't shown any signs of slowing down ahead of the Paris Games. The New Jersey native broke her own world record in the 400m hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Here is the streaming schedule for McLaughlin-Levrone's expected events at the 2024 Olympics:

Date/timeEventsStream
Sunday, Aug. 4, 4-7:15 a.m.Main: W 400m hurdles R1PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1-4 p.m.Main: W 400m hurdles semisPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1-4 p.m.Multiview: W 400m hurdles semisPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Thursday, Aug. 8, 1-4 p.m.Main: W 400m hurdles finalPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Thursday, Aug. 8, 1-4 p.m.Multiview: W 400m hurdles finalPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Friday, Aug. 9, 4-7:15 a.m.Main: W 4x400m relay R1PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 10, 12:30-4:30 p.m.Main: W 4x400m finalPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 10, 12:30-4:30 p.m.Multiview: W 4x400m finalPeacockNBCOlympics.com
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone set a new world record for an incredible fifth time to qualify for her second Olympic Games. She advances to Paris alongside Anna Cockrell and Jasmine Jones in the 400m hurdles.

Track and field events at the 2024 Olympics

Here is the full list of athletics medal events at the 2024 Paris Olympics:

  • 100m (men's and women's)
  • 200m (men's and women's)
  • 400m (men's and women's)
  • 800m (men's and women's)
  • 1500m (men's and women's)
  • 5000m (men's and women's)
  • 10,000m (men's and women's)
  • 100m hurdles (women's)
  • 110m hurdles (men's)
  • 400m hurdles (men's and women's)
  • 3000m steeplechase (men's and women's)
  • 4x100m relay (men's and women's)
  • 4x400m relay (men's, women's and mixed)
  • High jump (men's and women's)
  • Pole vault (men's and women's)
  • Long jump (men's and women's)
  • Triple jump (men's and women's)
  • Shot put (men's and women's)
  • Discus throw (men's and women's)
  • Hammer throw (men's and women's)
  • Javelin throw (men's and women's)
  • Decathlon (men's)
  • Heptathlon (women's)
  • 20km race walk (men's and women's)
  • 35km team race walk
  • Marathon (men's and women's)

