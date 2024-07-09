The U.S. men's national team released its roster for the 2024 Olympics on Monday.

However, it doesn't feature the nation's marquee names like Christian Pulisic, Matt Turner, Weston McKennie and more. Marko Mitrovic is also the head coach, not Gregg Berhalter.

The Olympics require men's teams to use mostly under-23 players — with only three exceptions over that age — and a different coach from the senior national team is typically in charge.

So, will the U.S. earn its first medal in the event since 1904 when only a handful of teams participated? Here's how to watch the nation's first quest in the competition since 2008:

When are the soccer games for the 2024 Olympics?

Men's and women's soccer at the 2024 Olympics will run from Wednesday, July 24, to Saturday, Aug. 10.

Who does the USMNT play at the 2024 Olympics?

The USMNT will play in Group A, which features host nation France, New Zealand and Guinea.

What is the USMNT's schedule at the 2024 Olympics?

Here's a look at the USMNT's schedule, with games occurring every few days:

USMNT vs. France : Wednesday, July 24, at 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT

: Wednesday, July 24, at 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT USMNT vs. New Zealand : Saturday, July 27, at 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT

: Saturday, July 27, at 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT USMNT vs. Guinea: Tuesday, July 30, at 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT

How to watch, stream the USMNT at the 2024 Olympics

All USMNT games in Paris will be broadcast in English on USA Network and in Spanish on Telemundo. The games will also be available to stream on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Olympics app, NBC.com or the NBC app.

When are the men's soccer gold medal and bronze medal games at the 2024 Olympics?

Should the USMNT be in contention for either gold, silver or bronze, here's when those games will take place:

Bronze medal game: Thursday, Aug. 8, at 11 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. PT

Thursday, Aug. 8, at 11 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. PT Gold medal game: Friday, Aug. 9, at 12 p.m. ET, 9 a.m. PT

The 2024 Paris Olympics will mark the first time the U.S. men’s national team soccer team has participated in an Olympics since 2008.

Who is on the USMNT roster for the 2024 Olympics?

These 18 players will pursue a medal for the USMNT:

GOALKEEPERS

Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew)

Gaga Slonina (Chelsea/England)

DEFENDERS

Maximilian Dietz (Greuther Fürth/Germany)

Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union)

Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati)

John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls)

Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United FC)

Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

MIDFIELDERS

Gianluca Busio (Venezia/Italy)

Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF)

Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union)

Djordje Mihailovic (Colorado Rapids)

Tanner Tessmann (Venezia/Italy)

FORWARDS

Paxten Aaronson (FC Utrecht/Netherlands)

Taylor Booth (FC Utrecht/Netherlands)

Duncan McGuire (Orlando City SC)

Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/Germany)

Griffin Yow (KVC Westerlo/Belgium)

ALTERNATES