The United States women’s national soccer team is chasing gold again.

After finishing third in Tokyo 2020 -- defeating Australia 4-3 in the bronze medal game -- the powerhouse program is under new management and the expectations are high.

The Chelsea FC women’s manager, Emma Hayes, assumed the role of the United States women's national team manager in May, just two months before the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Hayes has a lot of work to do now that Megan Rapinoe has retired -- the coach not only has a new generation of players on her roster, but also limited time to get situated with the team.

USWNT's fans are looking forward to seeing the team back on the highest place on the podium at the 2024 Olympics.

When is soccer at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

The event kicks off July 25 with the final on Aug. 10.

Where to watch soccer matches in Paris

Stadiums across France will host soccer matches, including Bordeaux, Lyon, Nice, Marseille, Nantes and Saint-Etienne.

Parc des Princes (Paris)

Nantes Stadium (Nantes)

Lyon Stadium (Décines)

Saint-Etienne Stadium (Saint-Etienne)

Marseille Stadium (Marseille)

Nice Stadium (Nice)

Bordeaux Stadium (Bordeaux)

The final will be held at Paris Saint-Germain’s Parc des Princes.

How to watch Olympic matches in the US

NBC and Peacock will broadcast live Olympic events each morning and afternoon.

Soccer fans in the U.S. will be able to watch live throughout the day, with matches starting between 9 a.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET.

Women's Olympic soccer schedule

Here's the schedule for the matches in Paris.

What is the time difference between Paris and the U.S.?

Paris is six hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time.