In photos: Gravity-defying moments at the Paris Olympic Games

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games continue to deliver moments of awe-inspiring athleticism – some even seeming to challenge the laws of physics.

From the now-viral image of Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina soaring above the waves after earning a near-perfect score, to Simone Biles executing a breathtaking balance beam routine, to nearly every image of BMX competitors mid-trick – these surreal moments showcase the sheer power of these athletes.

Check out our selection of standout Olympics photos below and then catch up with more moments from the 2024 Olympics in our other photo galleries here.

Brazil's Gabriel Medina reacts after getting a large wave in the 5th heat of the men's surfing round 3 in Teahupo'o, French Polynesian, on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Jerome Brouillet/AFP via Getty Images)

Iran's Ali Pakdaman (L) competes against France's Sebastien Patrice in the men's sabre team bronze medal bout during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais in Paris, on July 31, 2024. (Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S.' Simone Biles competes in the balance beam event of the artistic gymnastics women's team final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 30, 2024. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Argentina's Jose Torres Gil takes part in a BMX freestyle training session during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at La Concorde in Paris on July 29, 2024. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

Japan's Yuta Watanabe dives for a shot in the mixed doubles badminton group stage match against Taiwan during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Porte de la Chapelle Arena in Paris on July 28, 2024. (Photo by DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

France's Coline Devillard competes in the balance beam event of the artistic gymnastics women's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 28, 2024. (Photo by Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images)

Britain's Kieran Darren David Reilly competes in the Men's Cycling BMX Freestyle Park Final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, on July 31, 2024. (Photo by Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images)