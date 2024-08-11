Jennifer Valente of Team United States reacts after the Women´s Team Pursuit Finals on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome on August 7, 2024 in Paris, France.

Team USA is one off the total gold medal count at the 2024 Olympics, trailing China by one with just four medals left to be awarded in Paris.

The exciting stakes are thanks to cyclist Jennifer Valente who held on to a top-of-the-podium finish in women's omnium at the National Velodrome in Montigny-le-Bretonneux.

Valente, 29, is now a back-to-back Olympic champion in women's omnium. She beat then-world champion Yumi Kajihara at the Tokyo Olympics, giving the United States its first gold medal in women's track cycling.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Americans will look to tie the gold medal count at 40 when the women's basketball team takes on France later this morning.