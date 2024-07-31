WATCH: Katie Ledecky makes all kinds of Olympic history with dominant 1500m free win

Katie Ledecky continues to make history in the pool.

The Team USA star swimmer used a dominant performance in the women's 1500m freestyle final at the 2024 Paris Games on Wednesday to repeat as Olympic champion.

Ledecky broke her own Olympic record with a time of 15:30.02, which was over 10 seconds faster than second-place finisher Anastasiya Kirpichnikova of France (15:40.35).The 27-year-old Ledecky now owns the 20 fastest times in the event.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I'm just so honored to represent our country," Ledecky said after the race.

Ledecky, who won bronze in the 400m freestyle earlier in the Paris Games, joined a couple of exclusive clubs with her latest Olympic triumph.

The Bethesda, Maryland, native moved into a tie with Jenny Thompson for the most Olympic gold medals ever among American woman at eight. With 12 total Olympic medals, Ledecky is tied with Thompson, Dara Torres and Natalie Coughlin for the most all time among American women.

And Ledecky can still make more history in Paris. Ledecky, who's expected to swim in the 800m free and the 4x200m free relay, is one gold medal away from matching Soviet Union gymnast Larisa Latynina's all-time record among female Olympians at nine.