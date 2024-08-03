WATCH: Katie Ledecky wins historic 9th gold with four-peat in 800m freestyle

Katie Ledecky swam to even more history on Day 8 of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Team USA star captured her fourth straight Olympic title in the women's 800m freestyle event. Ledecky won Saturday's final in 8:11.04, fending off reigning silver medalist and second-place finisher Ariarne Titmus of Australia (8:12.29).

American Paige Madden came in third (8:13.00) behind Titmus to earn her second medal of the Paris Games and third overall.

Ledecky, 27, joined Michael Phelps as the only swimmers to ever win Olympic gold four times in the same event. Her nine total gold medals are tied for second in Olympic history along with swimmer Mark Spitz, track star Carl Lewis, Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina and Finnish runner Paavo Nurmi.

Only Phelps, who had 23 first-place finishes in his legendary career, owns more Olympic golds.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself," Ledecky said. “I'm just really happy that I could get the job done.

“I knew that it was gonna be a tough race and I felt confident coming into it. But I knew it was going to be tough no matter what, all the way down to the finish. So I just had to stick in the race, trust myself, trust my training, trust that I know the hungry side of that. And, yeah, I am just kind of relieved.”

Ledecky will leave Paris with a four-medal haul, bringing her career total up to 14. She won gold in the 800m and 1500m freestyles, silver in the 4x200m relay and bronze in the 400m free.

The focus now turns toward the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where Ledecky will have a chance to continue to add to her legacy on home soil.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.