When is Katie Ledecky's next race? What to know as she chases more gold at 2024 Olympics

What has already been a historic 2024 Olympics for Katie Ledecky is not over yet.

On Wednesday, Ledecky won her eighth Olympic gold medal when she set an Olympic record in the women's 1500m freestyle with a time of 15:30.02.

However, Ledecky still has a chance to add to her medal count before the events in Paris come to a close. Here's what to know about Ledecky's upcoming Olympic swimming races:

When is Katie Ledecky’s next race?

Ledecky is expected to compete in the women's 4x200 freestyle relay on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 4:03 p.m. ET.

What other 2024 Olympics events will Katie Ledecky compete in?

Ledecky is also slated to race in the second heat for the women's 800m freestyle on Friday, Aug. 2, at around 5:52 a.m. If she qualifies, Ledecky will race in the women's 800m freestyle gold medal event on Saturday, Aug. 3, at around 3:08 p.m.

How many Olympic medals does Katie Ledecky have?

Ledecky has a total of 12 Olympic medals, with eight of them gold, three silver and one bronze.

How many Olympics has Katie Ledecky been in?

Ledecky has competed in four Olympics, the first being London in 2012, where she won a gold medal in the women's 800m freestyle at the age of 15.

In 2016, Ledecky won four gold medals, all for freestyle events (women's 200m, 400m, 800m freestyle and the 4x200m freestyle relay), as well as a silver in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay.

Here are five things to know about the legend who many consider to be the best female swimmer of all time.

In Tokyo, Ledecky won two gold medals (women's 800m and 1500m freestyle) and two silver medals (women's 400m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle relay).

So far, in Paris, Ledecky has won a gold in the women's 1500m freestyle and a bronze in the women's 400m freestyle.