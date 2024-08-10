After the U.S. outlasted France in a thrilling gold medal game, the Olympic men's basketball competition is officially in the books.

Well, almost: There are still some awards to be handed out first, from MVP to the All-Star Five and a whole lot in between.

Here's a rundown of all the hardware that was handed out in Paris:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

MVP: LeBron James, USA

The man who led our MVP ladder throughout has sealed the deal: For the first time in his storied career, LeBron James has been named Olympic MVP.

Steph Curry gave King James a real run for his money, putting on a shooting clinic in the semifinal and final. But this is a whole-tournament award, and Curry was quiet through his team's first four games in Paris. James, meanwhile, was the picture of consistency, capping his run with a historic second triple-double against Serbia and nearly notching a third against France.

All-Star Five: Dennis Schroder, Germany; Stephen Curry, USA; LeBron James, USA; Victor Wembanyama, France; Nikola Jokic, Serbia

Steph didn't get MVP, but he did make the All-Olympic team, making the U.S. the only country to secure multiple spots. Dennis Schroder earned the point guard position after a sensational run early with Germany, while Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic round out the frontcourt. Wemby struggled with his shot at times in Paris, but he balled out in the gold medal game and finished second in rebounds and blocks and tied for first in steals. Jokic finally got his elusive triple double in the bronze medal game and was the tournament's leading rebounder and fifth-leading scorer.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Canada, Bogdan Bogdanovic of Serbia, Franz Wagner of Germany, Guerschon Yabusele of France and Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece round out the second team.

The U.S. men have claimed gold in every Olympics since 2008, and now have 17 championships overall.

Rising Star: Victor Wembanyama, France

This could hardly be a surprise, especially after Wemby dropped 26 against the U.S. in the gold medal game and nearly carried France to an improbable win.

Best defensive player: Aleksa Avramovic, Serbia

A perimeter pest out of central casting, Avramovic put up 3.4 steals per 40 minutes in Paris, including four when it mattered most in the bronze medal game against Germany.

Best coach: Vincent Collet, France

Some controversy here, as it's Collet rather than Team USA's Steve Kerr who takes home best coach honors. But his lineup change ahead of the knockout round changed everything for France after a rocky group stage, and benching established stars in Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier took real courage.