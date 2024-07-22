LeBron James comes up clutch as Team USA holds on to beat Germany in final exhibition

It wasn't easy, but the U.S. men's basketball team completed has a perfect exhibition run.

LeBron James sealed the deal with 11 points in the fourth quarter to secure Team USA's 92-88 win over Germany on Monday in London.

The Los Angeles Lakers star totaled 20 points, six rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes, making play-after-play in the clutch to help the Americans pull away.

Team USA took a 29-19 lead after the first quarter, and was ahead 48-41 at the half. It started to fall apart in the third quarter, with Germany taking a 71-68 lead into the final frame after a sloppy effort on both ends by the U.S.

In the fourth quarter, Germany stayed tough and led 82-81 with four minutes to play. That's when James took over, scoring Team USA's final 11 points and securing a handful of key defensive rebounds.

Outside of James, five other Americans scored double figures: Joel Embiid (15), Steph Curry (13), Anthony Edwards (11), Anthony Davis (10) and Jrue Holiday (10). For Germany, Orlando Magic star Franz Wagner carried the scoring load with 18 points.

USA Basketball Olympic schedule

Team USA is on to the Olympics.

After defeating Canada, Australia, Serbia, South Sudan and Germany in exhibition games, it's time to head to Paris. It all begins this Sunday in a rematch with Nikola Jokic and Serbia. Here's the full group play schedule: