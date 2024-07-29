Live updates: Men's gymnastics finals, women's volleyball looks for gold repeat

What to Know
- The U.S. men's gymnastics team will return to Bercy Arena at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT for the men's finals.
- In its Paris Olympics opener, the U.S. women's volleyball team will look to repeat its gold medal Tokyo performance when it meets China at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT.
- Monday promises to be a busy day in Paris, with 19 gold medals up for grabs. Other events to watch include beach volleyball, tennis, badminton, handball and the debut of the women’s water polo team.
Follow along below for the latest news and features from Paris as Day 3 of the 2024 Olympics unfolds.