Lyles sets US Olympic Trials record in men's 200m final

Noah Lyles kept his hopes for the sprint double at the Olympics alive Saturday night, coming from behind to win the 200 meters at the U.S. track trials in 19.53 seconds, the fastest time in the world this year.

Lyles added the 200, his signature race and the distance at which he is a three-time world champion, to the 100 he won last weekend.

It was no blowout, as Lyles had to race to the line to pass Kenny Bednarek with about 10 meters left and beat him by .06 seconds. Erriyon Knighton, racing for the first time this year at trials after being cleared after an investigation about eating drug-tainted meat, finished third and made his second Olympic team.

Lyles' 19.53 broke an Olympic trials record of 19.66 held by Michael Johnson since 1996.

Lyles will head to Paris hoping to make up for his only loss in the 200 at a major meet — which came when he was battling depression and took third in 2021 at the Tokyo Games.

“I've said it all season but it helps to not have depression,” he told NBC in the post-race interview. I thank God every day ... for getting me through each and every round. Healthy, mentally and physically."

The Lyles victory came about 90 minutes after this meet's other big name, Sha'Carri Richardson, slowed down in the homestretch of the women's 200 and finished fourth, depriving her a chance to race in both sprints. Gabby Thomas won that title.

Then, as if to underscore the point that there are no sure things in track, Lyles found himself trailing Bednarek with about 10 steps to go in the 200.

Instead of trying for an American or world record, as he suggested the night before that he might, Lyles simply had to hold off Bednarek, who adds this second-place finish to his second in the 100 and also has a chance for hardware in both races in Paris.

“I had it but I tightened up a little bit, so I'm gonna get him next time,” Bednarek said. “I'm on his case.”

Gabby Thomas soared to victory in the women's 200m final with a time of 21.81 seconds to book her spot in Paris, her second Olympic Games.

Tara Davis-Woodhall

America’s top long jumper certainly knows how to put on a show. Down to her last try after two scratches, Tara Davis-Woodhall finally took off from behind the board to avoid being eliminated.

Awarded three more tries, she jumped 7 meters on the second of those to vault from fifth to first place.

Davis-Woodhall remains undefeated this season, but this one was a nail-biter.

“I don’t want to put myself or you guys in that position again,” she said in an interview on the stadium PA system. “I apologize. But I’m going to Paris, baby!”

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Yet another sign of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s dominance in the 400 hurdles came in the semifinal round.

Her time in the race where she was only trying to stay upright and advance, 52.48 seconds, was the best time in 2024 in the event.

McLaughlin-Levrone holds the world record at 50.68 seconds. On Sunday, she’ll race for a spot in the Olympics and a chance to defend her title.

Frederick Richard punches his ticket for the Paris Olympics as he becomes the youngest man to win the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials since 1972.

New life

Weini Kelati won the 10,000 meters in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday night, 10 years after seeking asylum in the United States. Kelati traveled to Oregon as a teenager for the world junior championships and, without telling her friends or family, missed her flight back home to Eritrea to begin a new life.

Taken in by a relative, Kelati went to high school in Virginia and competed at the University of New Mexico, where she became a multi-time All-American.

Now, the 27-year-old has earned a trip to the Paris Olympics. Kelati held off Parker Valby of the University of Florida by less than a half second. Karissa Schweizer, who made the team for the Tokyo Games in 2021, was third.