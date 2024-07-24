Who's the mascot for the Paris Games? Meet the Olympic Phryge

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, viewers may find themselves wondering, "Who is that in the red, triangle-shaped costume?"

Well, that would be the official mascot of the Paris Games: the Olympic Phryge.

An Olympic mascot was first introduced at the 1968 Grenoble Games with Shuss, a little man on skis. And the Olympic Phryge is just the latest in a long line of mascots who have since followed.

The Olympic Phryge was captured taking a stroll down the River Seine ahead of the Opening Ceremony scheduled for later this week.

But what exactly is the 2024 Olympic mascot based on? Here's what to know:

What's the mascot for the 2024 Olympics?

The Olympic Phryge and Paralympic Phryge were unveiled as the official mascots for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games back in November 2022.

The Phryges are donned in red, white and blue colors -- just like France's flag -- with the 2024 Olympic logo across their chests. They each have ribbons next to one eye for the cockade of France, or the French national ornament. The Paralympic Phryge also has a running blade.

Phryge mascots pose ahead of the presentation of the preparations for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Airport Roissy Charles de Gaulle on April 23, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

What is a Phryge?

The Phryges (pronounced “fri-jee-uhs”) are a nod to Phrygian caps. The Phrygian cap, also known as a liberty cap, is a historic piece of clothing in France that symbolizes freedom, revolution and the French Republic, according to Olympics.com.

National archives show Phrygian caps were worn during major events throughout France's history, from the construction of the Notre-Dame cathedral in 1163 to the Revolution of 1789 to the last Paris Olympics in 1924. The caps can also be seen in busts of French icon Marianne across the country, as well as on coins and stamps.

"We chose an ideal rather than an animal," said Tony Estanguet, 2024 Paris Olympics president, when the mascots were revealed. "We chose the Phrygian cap because it's a very strong symbol for the French Republic. For French people, it's a very well-known object that is a symbol of freedom, an object that will represent mascots all across the world. The fact that the Paralympics mascot has a visible disability also sends a strong message: to promote inclusion."

What is the 2024 Olympic mascot's name?

The mascots are simply named Olympic Phryge and Paralympic Phryge. Their stated mission is "inspiring France to get moving," according to Olympics.com.

"The Olympic Phryge and Paralympic Phryge have one message: sport can change everything! Our lives, our health, our relationships with others, how we relate to nature -- it is time to welcome more sport into our lives!"

Who was the last Olympic mascot?

The 2022 Beijing Olympics had a panda named Bing Dwen Dwen as its official mascot.

Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition on Day 16 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing, China (Photo by Annice Lyn/Getty Images)

And before Bing Dwen Dwen, there was Miraitowa at the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Games.

Miraitowa, the mascot for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, holds an Olympic torch during a ceremony marking one year before the start of the games in Tokyo on July 24, 2019. (Photo by BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images)

