‘The Instigators' stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck assemble their Olympic heist crew

There will be plenty of teams involved in the 2024 Paris Olympics: basketball teams, water polo teams, Team USA as a whole, to name a few.

However, this summer, Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are looking for a crew.

The Oscar-winning friends will reunite on screen this summer for "The Instigators," an Apple+ movie hitting theaters on Aug. 2 about a couple of robbers who, frankly, aren't very good at their jobs. With the Paris Games around the corner, which Olympians would Damon and Affleck call upon to pull of a proper heist?

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

One member that came to mind is an icon of a sport that just recently made its Olympic debut: Tony Hawk.

"[Skateboarders] have a pretty keen sense of how to get away," Affleck said in an exclusive NBC sitdown interview with Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson, who earned bronze with Team USA at the 2016 Rio Games.

"And they're very balanced," Damon replied.

The actors also showed love to their interviewer and lauded what a renowned fencer could bring to the table.

"We would have used your height and your athleticism, for sure" Damon told Chamley-Watson. "We would have attacked with rapiers."

Affleck also veered into the Winter Olympics, suggesting a biathlete as an optimal heist member for their ability to move and shoot.

One Olympic star who did not make the cut? The fastest man in the history of the Games.

Damon and Affleck agreed that Usain Bolt would be able to get away from just about anyone chasing him. The only problem is what that would mean for the rest of a heist crew if things went wrong.

"You ever hear the story of the two guys are camping together and there's a bear outside their tent?" Damon said. "The guy's freaking and he looks over his friend's just putting his sneakers on. He looks at the guy is like, 'Idiot, man, you can't outrun a grizzly bear.' And the guy goes, 'I don't have to outrun the bear. I just have to outrun you.'

"So that's Usain Bolt. I don't think I'd want him on the team for that reason, because he'd he he'd get away and the rest of us would be caught."