Age is just a number.

As cliche as the saying may be, it's definitely true for some who will be competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

For instance, Mario Deslauriers qualified for Canada's equestrian team in Paris. But it won't be his first time at the Summer Games.

Deslauriers previously competed at the 1984 and 1988 Games before returning to the recent Tokyo Olympics after a 33-year gap.

Deslauriers was about 19 when he made his Olympics debut. Now, 40 years later, he's seeking his first medal at 59 years old.

Along with Deslauriers, here are some other older Olympians to keep tabs on:

Along with Deslauriers, these are other older Olympians in Paris along with the event they'll be competing in:

Meghan Musnicki, Team USA rowing: 41 years old

Diana Taurasi, Team USA women's basketball: 42 years old

Timo Boll, German table tennis: 43 years old

Malindi Elmore, Canada track and field: 44 years old

Andy Macdonald, Great Britain skateboarding: 50 years old

Nino Salukvadze, Georgia shooting: 55 years old

Carl Hester, Great Britain equestrianism: 57 years old

Mario Deslauriers, Canada equestrianism: 59 years old

Jill Irving, Canada equestrianism: 61 years old

Mary Hanna, Australia equestrianism traveling reserve: 69 years old

When is the Paris Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Olympics will run from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, Aug. 11.

How to watch the 2024 Olympics in Paris

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of all Olympic events throughout each respective day.