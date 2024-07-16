Trending
2024 Paris Olympics

Claim to fame: Which Olympians have ties to your town?

The road to the Olympics is long and difficult — and likely to cross state lines. Find out which athletes have passed through your town or city on their way to athletic stardom.

By Annetta Stogniew

Share

By Annetta Stogniew

Share

Local legends — acclaimed artists, celebrities or politicians — are a source of pride for U.S. small towns. And this summer welcomes an opportunity for a new generation of hometown heroes to form as Team USA athletes head to Paris for the 2024 Olympics.

States like Maryland, home to Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky, claim some of America's most accomplished athletes. But Olympians don't usually live in their hometowns forever — only one-third of this year's Team USA still live in the town where they grew up.

Includes qualified Olympians as of July 15, 2024.
Hometown, school and current residence information is not available for all Olympians. Map does not include locations outside the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Most Olympians disperse throughout the country in search of top-notch training facilities, professional teams or college athletics.

California is the most popular destination for this year's Team USA. Part of the Golden State's appeal may be the athletic opportunities at its universities.

The top four schools that have enrolled members of this year's Olympic team are in California, with Stanford University (37 athletes) at number one.

Although Olympians may relocate countless times throughout their lives, the towns which they inhabit are not likely to forget them. A local athletic legend is surely reason enough to tune into this year's Games.

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 13, 2023

2024 Paris Olympics: See dates, sports, how to watch and more

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 21, 2023

Here are the rules for the 2024 Olympics in Paris

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 20, 2023

Get to know Team USA Olympians ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us