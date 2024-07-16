Here's the Parade of Nations order for the 2024 Olympics

There's not many better events in sporting than the Parade of Nations.
At the beginning of every Olympics, the Opening Ceremony sees all participating countries have grand introductions in front of live audiences and millions of spectators across the globe.
The 2024 Paris Olympics will see a slight tweak, though. Instead of athletes walking down a stage, they'll be introduced on boats cruising down the Seine River in a historic first for a Summer Games.
Here's what to expect from the Parade of Nations in Paris:
Which country marches first in the Parade of Nations?
The first country to march in the Parade of Nations is Greece. The nation is where the Olympics originated thousands of years ago, with the first modern Games transpiring there in 1896. Greece's founding role is recognized by going first in the parade.
NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo was also named Greece's flagbearer for the parade, so he'll kickstart the event by coming out first.
Which country marches last in the Parade of Nations?
On the far end of the order is the country who is hosting the Olympics. Because the 2024 Games is in Paris, France will come out last.
What is the Parade of Nations order for the 2024 Olympics?
Here's the full country order for the 2024 Parade of Nations in Paris:
1. Greece
2. Refugee Olympic Team
3. Afghanistan
4. South Africa
5. Albania
6. Algeria
7. Germany
8. Andorra
9. Angola
10. Antigua and Barbada
11. Saudi Arabia
12. Argentina
13. Armenia
14. Aruba
15. Austria
16. Azerbaijan
17. Bahamas
18. Bahrain
19. Bangladesh
20. Barbados
21. Belgium
22. Belize
23. Benin
24. Bermuda
25. Bhutan
26. Bolivia
27. Bosnia and Herzegovina
28. Botswana
29. Brazil
30. Brunei
31. Bulgaria
32. Burkina Faso
33. Burundi
34. Cayman Islands
35. Cambodia
36. Cameroon
37. Canada
38. Cape Verde
39. Central African Republic
40. Chile
41. China
42. Cyprus
43. Colombia
44. Comoros
45. Republic of the Congo
46. Democratic Republic of the Congo
47. Cook Islands
48. South Korea
49. Costa Rica
50. Ivory Coast
51. Croatia
52. Cuba
53. Denmark
54. Djibouti
55. Dominican Republic
56. Dominica
57. Egypt
58. El Salvador
59. United Arab Emirates
60. Ecuador
61. Eritrea
62. Spain
63. Estonia
64. Eswatini
65. Ethiopia
66. Fiji
67. Finland
68. Gabon
69. The Gambia
70. Georgia
71. Ghana
72. Great Britain
73. Grenada
74. Guam
75. Guatemala
76. Guinea
77. Guinea-Bissau
78. Equatorial Guinea
79. Guyana
80. Haiti
81. Honduras
82. Hong Kong
83. Hungary
84. India
85. Indonesia
86. Iran
87. Iraq
88. Ireland
89. Iceland
90. Israel
91. Italy
92. Jamaica
93. Japan
94. Jordan
95. Kazakhstan
96. Kenya
97. Kyrgyzstan
98. Kiribati
99. Kosovo
100. Kuwait
101. Laos
102. Lesotho
103. Latvia
104. Lebanon
105. Liberia
106. Libya
107. Liechenstein
108. Lithuania
109. Luxembourg
110. North Macedonia
111. Madagascar
112. Malaysia
113. Malawi
114. Maldives
115. Mali
116. Malta
117. Morocco
118. Marshall Islands
119. Mauritius
120. Mauritania
121. Mexico
122. Federated States of Micronesia
123. Moldova
124. Monaco
125. Mongolia
126. Montenegro
127. Mozambique
128. Myanmar
129. Namibia
130. Nauru
131. Nepal
132. Nicaragua
133. Niger
134. Nigeria
135. Norway
136. New Zealand
137. Oman
138. Uganda
139. Uzbekistan
140. Pakistan
141. Palau
142. Palestine
143. Panama
144. Papua New Guinea
145. Paraguay
146. Netherlands
147. Peru
148. Philippines
149. Poland
150. Puerto Rico
151. Portugal
152. Qatar
153. North Korea
154. Romania
155. Rwanda
156. Saint Kitts and Nevis
157. Saint Lucia
158. San Marino
159. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
160. Solomon Islands
161. Samoa
162. American Samoa
163. Sao Tome and Principe
164. Senegal
165. Serbia
166. Seychelles
167. Sierra Leone
168. Singapore
169. Slovakia
170. Slovenia
171. Somalia
172. South Sudan
173. Sudan
174. Sri Lanka
175. Sweden
176. Switzerland
177. Suriname
178. Syria
179. Tajikistan
180. Chinese Taipei
181. Tanzania
182. Chad
183. Czech Republuc
184. Thailand
185. East Timor
186. Togo
187. Tonga
188. Trinidad and Tobago
189. Tunisia
190. Turkmenistan
191. Turkey
192. Tuvalu
193. Ukraine
194. Uruguay
195. Vanuatu
196. Venezuela
197. British Virgin Islands
198. Virgin Islands
199. Vietnam
200. Yemen
201. Zambia
202. Zimbabwe
203. Australia (2032 Olympics host)
204. United States (2028 Olympics host)
205. France (2024 Olympics host)
Athletes from Russia and Belarus are barred from participating in the Opening Ceremony because of the war in Ukraine.
When is the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony?
The Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony is slated for Friday, July 26. Events are scheduled to begin at 8:24 p.m. local time, which is 2:24 p.m. ET and 11:24 a.m. PT.
How to watch, stream Paris Olympics Parade of Nations
NBC will broadcast the Parade of Nations in Paris. It will also be available to stream via Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app and the NBC Olympics app.