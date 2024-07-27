Paris Olympics Day 1 in Pictures

Highlights from the first day of competition in Paris including Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel competing.

US' Katie Ledecky competes in a heat of the women's 400m freestyle swimming event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images)

Silver Medalists, Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook of Team United States pose with their medals after the Medal Ceremony after competing in the Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Aquatics Centre on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Australia's Joshua Katz and Italy's Andrea Carlino (Blue) compete in the judo men's -60kg round of 32 round bout of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Champ-de-Mars Arena, in Paris on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)

Switzerland's Pauline Brunner (L) competes against US' Hadley Husisian in the women's epee individual round of 32 bout during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais in Paris, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)

US' Asher Hong competes in the floor event of the artistic gymnastics men's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images)

Iga Swiatek is playing during the Women's Singles First Round match against Irina-Camelia Bego on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros in Paris, France on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto)

Caeleb Dressel of Team United States competes in the Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)