Paris Olympics Day 10 in pictures

Highlights from the tenth day of competition in Paris, including the heated moments from cycling, gymnastics, pole vaulting and more.

Norway's #02 Christian Sandlie Soerum dives to reach the ball in their men's round of 16 beach volleyball match between USA and Norway during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Eiffel Tower Stadium in Paris on August 5, 2024. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Lois Toulson of Team Great Britain competes in the Women's 10m Platform Semifinal on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Aquatics Centre on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

The U.S.' Simone Biles competes in the artistic gymnastics women's balance beam final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Norway's Karsten Warholm takes the start in the men's 400m hurdles heat of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Hungary's Bence Halasz competes in the men's hammer throw final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 4, 2024. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Britain's Molly Caudery reacts as she competes in the women's pole vault qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Brazil's Juliana De Menis Campos competes in the women's pole vault qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

South Korea's An Se-young reacts after winning the women's singles badminton final match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Porte de la Chapelle Arena in Paris on August 5, 2024. (Photo by LUIS TATO/AFP via Getty Images)

Netherlands' Richard Murray and France's Leo Bergere ride past Grand Palais as they compete in the cycling race, during the mixed's relay triathlon, at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in central Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP) (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Sunisa Lee of Team United States competes during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Balance Beam Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Slovenia's Tina Sutej competes in the women's pole vault qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

An underwater view shows Germany's Pauline Alexandra Pfeif competing in the women's 10m platform diving preliminary during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images)

China's Zhou Yaqin competes in the artistic gymnastics women's balance beam final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)