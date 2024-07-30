Paris Olympics Day 4 in pictures

Highlights from the fourth day of competition in Paris, including the heated moments from swimming, gymnastics, fencing, and more.

Romania's Bernadette Szocs plays a return to Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska during their women's table tennis singles round of 32 at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena in Paris on July 30, 2024. (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

Serbia's Dusan Mandic (C blue) shoots the ball against Australia's Milos Maksimovic (L) and Australia's Lachlan Edwards (R) in the men's water polo preliminary round group B match between Australia and Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on July 30, 2024. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

France's Leon Marchand competing in a heat of the men's 200m butterfly swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on July 30, 2024. (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Dominican Republic's Cristian Javier Pinales (in blue) takes a punch from China's Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan in the men's 80kg preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte on July 30, 2024. (Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images)

France's Nicolas Goyard trains before Race 2 of the men's IQFoil windsurfing event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games sailing competition at the Roucas-Blanc Marina in Marseille on July 30, 2024. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Malaysia's Syaqiera Mashayikh competes in the archery women's individual elimination round during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Esplanade des Invalides in Paris on July 30, 2024. (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of Team Greece shoots whilst under pressure from Xabi Lopez-Arostegui #6 and Santi Aldama #7 of Team Spain during the Men's Group Phase - Group A match between Team Spain and Team Greece on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on July 30, 2024 in Lille, France. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)