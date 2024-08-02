Paris Olympics Day 7 in pictures

Highlights from the seventh day of competition in Paris, including track and field, and swimming.

See all photo galleries from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

US' Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 100m heat of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 2, 2024.(Photo by Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Image)

China's Long Daoyi and Wang Zongyuan compete in the men's synchronised 3m springboard diving final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 2, 2024. (Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images)

France's #15 Hortense Limouzin fights for the ball with US' #09 Hailey van Lith in the women's pool round 3x3 basketball game between the USA and France during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at La Concorde in Paris on August 2, 2024. (Photo by David Gray/AFP via Getty Images)

Caeleb Dressel of Team United States dives into the pool during the Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Heats on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on August 2, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Ireland's Rory McIlroy competes in round 2 of the men's golf individual stroke play of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, south-west of Paris on August 2, 2024. (Photo by Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images)

US' Sagen Maddalena competes in the 50 Rifle 3 Positions women's Final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Chateauroux Shooting Centre on August 2, 2024. (Photo by Alain Jocard/AFP via Getty Images)