Paris Olympics Day 9 in pictures

Highlights from the ninth day of competition in Paris, including the heated moments from athletics, gymnastics, archery and more.

Novak Djokovic of Team Serbia plays a backhand during the Men's Singles Gold medal match against Carlos Alcaraz of Team Spain on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Jamaica's Hansle Parchment prepares to take the start in the men's 110m hurdles heat of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 4, 2024. (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Switzerland's Simon Ehammer competes in the men's long jump qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 4, 2024. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Czech Republic's Radek Juska competes in the men's long jump qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 4, 2024. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Athletes compete in the women's 3000m steeplechase heat of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 4, 2024. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

China's He Bing Jiao plays a shot against Spain's Carolina Marin in their women's singles badminton semi-final match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Porte de la Chapelle Arena in Paris on August 4, 2024. (Photo by ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

France's Billal Bennama reacts after beating Dominican Republic's Yunior Alcantara Reyes in the men's 51kg semi-final boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte on August 4, 2024. (Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images)

France's Felix Lebrun serves to Brazil's Hugo Calderano during their men's table tennis singles bronze medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena in Paris on August 4, 2024. (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

Matt Wearn of Team Australia prepares to compete in the Men's Dinghy ILCA class on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Marseille Marina on August 04, 2024 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)