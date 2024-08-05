Great Britain’s Josh Kerr (left) and Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen (right) compete in the men’s 1500m semifinals at 2024 Paris Olympics.

In track and field, expect an epic 1500m battle between Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Great Britain's Josh Kerr and Americans Yared Nuguse and Cole Hocker. Also, sprinter Gabby Thomas seeks to improve on her 200m bronze from Tokyo, and two-time world medalist DeAnna Price aims for her first podium in three Olympic appearances.

Elsewhere, the USWNT competes in the semifinals, the U.S. men's basketball and women's volleyball teams play in the quarterfinals, and on the wrestling mat, 20-year-old American Amit Elor grapples for gold.

Below, a full breakdown of the top events and athletes to watch on Day 11.

2020 Olympic bronze medalist Gabby Thomas spoke after securing a place in the Paris Olympics 200m final. “I’m trusting myself, I’m trusting my team.”

Track and Field

Five finals, including the men's 1500m and women's 200m, headline Day 6 of track and field.

Brimming with talent, world-record potential and big personalities, the men's 1500m final could be the greatest mid-distance race we've seen in decades. It's a must-watch event, regardless of your familiarity with the sport.

At the center of the hype lies a rare rivalry between Norweigan Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the defending Olympic gold medalist, and Great Britain's reigning world champion Josh Kerr. Kerr's 2023 world-title race plan involved sitting and outkicking Ingebrigtsen in the final stretch, and since then, the two have traded wins — and barbs — in the leadup to Paris.

But that's not all. The U.S. brings perhaps its most talented trio in history: Yared Nuguse, Cole Hocker and and 21-year-old Hobbs Kesler. And don't forget Tokyo silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya, who may be back in form.

Without Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, the women's 200m appears all but locked up for American Gabby Thomas. The fourth-fastest woman in 200m history won bronze in Tokyo and finished second to Jackson at 2023 Worlds. The 27-year-old Harvard grad will likely have Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred, who stunned in Saturday's 100m final winning gold, on her heels.

Team USA also has a strong chance to land on the women's hammer podium with 2019 world champion DeAnna Price and reigning national champion Annette Echikunwoke. The pair ranked third and fourth in Sunday's qualifying.

Track and Field Event Time (ET) How to Watch Women's 1500m Heats 4:05 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's Hammer Throw Final 🏅 1:57 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's Long Jump Final 🏅 2:15 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's 400m Hurdles Semis 2:07 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's 1500m Final 🏅 2:50 p.m. Women's Steeplechase Final 🏅 3:14 p.m. Women's 200m Final 🏅 3:40 p.m.

Here are 5 things to know about U.S. Women’s national soccer team forward Trinity Rodman

Soccer

The USWNT faces 2016 Rio gold medalist Germany — a team it beat 4-1 when the teams met in group play — in the semifinals.

The Americans beat Australia 2-1 last week to claim Group B, then defeated Japan 1-0 Saturday in the quarterfinals on an extra-time beauty from Trinity Rodman.

Germany barely made it through the quarterfinals in a match decided by penalty kicks.

Brazil and Spain compete in the other semifinal. Spain won their earlier group-play match 2-0, but are without captain Marta who was sent off with a red card in that game.

Soccer Event Time (ET) How to Watch Women's SF: USA vs. Germany Noon NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's SF: Brazil vs. Spain 3:00 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Jayson Tatum, Steph Curry and Bam Adebayo discuss their Team USA Basketball teammate LeBron James ahead of the knockout stage of the Olympic basketball tournament.

Basketball

The U.S. men's basketball team plays Brazil in its quarterfinal game.

Victor Wembanyama and France play Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Canada; reigning FIBA World Cup champion Germany faces Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece; and Nikola Jokic and Serbia take on Australia.

Basketball Event Time (ET) How to Watch Men's QF: Germany vs. Greece 5:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's QF: Serbia vs. Australia 8:30 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's QF: France vs. Canada Noon NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's QF: Brazil vs. USA 3:30 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

What should you look for when picking out a croissant? For "Breaking Baguettes," French chef Kévin D'Andrea took Richard Chao to L'Eclair de Marius, a boulangerie in Paris that has everything from croissants to madeleines, and of course, eclairs.

Wrestling

With reigning Olympic champion Tamyra Mensah-Stock gone after signing a deal with WWE, the U.S. turns to newcomer Amit Elor to defend its title in the women's freestyle 68 kg (149 lbs.) class. She'll wrestle in the gold medal match on Tuesday.

Elor, 20, became the youngest U.S woman to compete in wrestling at the Olympics when she took the mat Monday. She's the two-time reigning senior world champion in the non-Olympic 72 kg weight.

All eyes will also be on Cuba's four-time defending Olympic gold medalist Mijain Lopez in the Greco-Roman 130kg (287 lbs.) class. With a win, he will become the first person in any sport to win the same individual Olympic event five times.

Wrestling Event Time (ET) How to Watch Men's G-R 60kg Final:

Fumita (JPN) vs. Cao (CHN) 🏅 12:15 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's G-R 130kg Final:

Lopez (CUB) vs. Acosta (CHI) 🏅 Women's Free 68kg Final:

Elor (USA) vs. Zhumanazarova (KGZ) 🏅

The libero is a specialized defensive player recognizable by their different colored jersey.

Volleyball

The U.S. women's volleyball team squares off against Poland in one of four quarterfinal matches. The Americans are the defending gold medalists.

Volleyball Event Time (ET) How to Watch Women's QF: China vs. Turkiye 3:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's QF: Brazil vs. Dominican Republic 7:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's QF: USA vs. Poland 11:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's QF: Italy vs. Serbia 3:00 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

'If it gets too fast, I can't stop the train," Kelly Cheng said.

Beach Volleyball

Reigning world champions Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng duel with Switzerland in the women's beach volleyball quarterfinals. In total, the day will include two quarterfinal matches for the men and two for the women.

Beach Volleyball Event Time (ET) How to Watch Men's QF: Germany vs. Netherlands 11:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's QF: Brazil vs. Sweden Noon NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's QF: Australia vs. Switzerland 3:00 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's QF: USA vs. Switzerland 4:00 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Team USA women’s water polo team members talk about their unlikely partnership with rapper and “girl dad” Flavor Flav, and their quest for a fourth consecutive gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Water Polo

The U.S women's team continues its pursuit of an unprecedented fourth-straight Olympic water polo gold with a quarterfinal match vs. reigning world runner-up Hungary, who lost just one group-stage match in Paris.

Meanwhile, Spain — the team the Americans beat for gold at the Tokyo Games — plays Canada. If both teams win out through the bracket, they'll meet in a rematch for the gold medal.

Water Polo Event Time (ET) How to Watch Women's QF: Canada vs. Spain 8:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's QF: Netherlands vs. Italy 9:35 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's QF: Australia vs. Greece 1:00 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's QF: Hungary vs. USA 2:35 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

It's a brat summer, and USA's swimmers Regan Smith and Kate Douglass weigh in on what’s 'brat' and what’s not, as the term has been used by pop star Charli XCX.

NBC's Primetime in Paris

Primetime in Paris will air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on Tuesday night. Check local listings for the time in your area.

Tuesday night's primetime show will include coverage of women's 10m platform in diving, and in track and field, semis in the men's 400m and women's 400m hurdles, as well as the women's 200m final.

