What is race walking? Breaking down one of the Olympics' slowest sports

While track athletes are sprinting for gold at the Stade de France, other competitors will be walking to the finish line in Paris.

Among the dozens of track and field events, there are three race walks included in the Olympic program: men's 20km, women's 20km and marathon race walk mixed relay.

Confused about how race walking works at the Olympics? Here's a step-by-step guide:

What are the rules for race walking?

There are a few major differences between running and race walking beyond the speed.

In race walking, one foot must always be in contact with the ground. A violation of this rule is called "lifting." In addition, rules state that an athlete's advancing leg must remain straight from the point of contact with the ground until the athlete's passes over it.

Judges observe the race and caution competitors if it appears a competitor is breaking the above rules.

In the men's and women's races, three violations during a race leads to a two-minute penalty. In the mixed relay, three violations results in a three-minute penalty, with an additional minute added on for each violation until the seventh, which results in disqualification.

How fast do race walkers go?

They may be walking, but Olympic race walkers aren't taking leisurely strolls.

Brian Daniel Pintado of Ecuador won the men's 20km in 1:18.55, which comes out to an average speed of 9.45 miles per hour (15.21 kilometers per hour).

China's Yang Jiayu won the women's race in 1:25.54 at an average speed of 8.68 miles per hour (13.97 kilometers per hour).

Olympic race walking schedule

The men's and women's race walks were held on Thursday, Aug. 1, and there is a new event set to debut later at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The marathon race walk mixed relay replaces the men's 50km race walk. It features 25 teams of two -- one man and one woman -- with competitors alternating legs of just over 10km.

The new event will be held at the Olympics for the first time on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

How good is Team USA at race walking?

The U.S. did not field any race walkers in Paris, a first for the country in its Olympic history since the sport was first added to the Olympic program in 1908, but a few Americans have medaled in now-defunct versions of race walking.

Joseph Pearman earned silver in the men's 10km race walk at the 1920 Antwerp Games and Larry Young earned back-to-back 50km bronzes in 1968 and 1972

