Ryan Gosling has stepped out to cheer on Team USA with long-term high-commitment wife Eva Mendes.

The celebrity couple were photographed together at a public event for the first time in almost a decade at the women's gymnastics uneven bars final, where Suni Lee took home bronze.

This Ken's job is “gymnastics fan.” 🤩



Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes are in the building for the uneven bars final! #ParisOlympics



Joining them in Paris were there daughters, Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 8.

Later in the day, the two were seen again at the equestrian dressage individual grand prix freestyle event, according to E! News.

Mendes and Gosling have kept their family life out of the spotlight, with Mendes quitting acting to be a mom.

"It was like a no-brainer," Mendes told Today in March about her decision to step away from acting. "I'm so lucky if I could have this time with my children."

However, Mendes has not quit working all together, she has taken on projects that allow her to be close to her kids, such as her Skura Style household product line.

"It was almost like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, 'OK, he's going to work and I'm going to work. I'm just going to work here,'" Mendes said of her relationship with Gosling. "He went and he did his job. He just happens to be really good at his job."

But being an A-list movie star does not stop Gosling from taking the lead in raising their daughters at times. The "Barbie" star "held down the fort" when Mendes attended Milan Fashion Week for the first time since becoming a mother earlier this year, according to E! News.

"La Dolce Evita made possible by…And by my man for holding down the fort at home so I could live the Dolce Evita for a couple days," Mendes wrote to Instagram at the time.