During the 2024 Olympics, surfers will have a unique home a long way away from Paris.

The 2024 Paris Olympics surfing competition will take place in Tahiti, half-way across the world from the rest of the games — and the Olympic village. Rather than endure traditional Olympic accommodations, the surfers will spend their off-time aboard an Aranui 5 cruise ship.

Although the surfers' temporary home may vary from the boat's usual layout, the following photos capture the interior of a typical Aranui 5 ship.

13 photos
1/13
Aranui Cruises
The Aranui 5 cruise ship.
2/13
Aranui Cruises
The Royal Suite on the Aranui 5.
3/13
Aranui Cruises
The Royal Suite lounge.
4/13
Aranui Cruises
A Superior Deluxe room on the Aranui 5.
5/13
Aranui Cruises
A standard stateroom on the ship.
6/13
Aranui Cruises
The Presidential Suite's lounge and bar area.
7/13
Aranui Cruises
The sitting room area in the Presidential Suite.
8/13
Aranui Cruises
Bunk beds on the Aranui 5.
9/13
Aranui Cruises
The ship's Veranda Bar.
10/13
Aranui Cruises
The Sky Bar.
11/13
Aranui Cruises
The boat's restaurant.
12/13
Aranui Cruises
One of the ship's lounge areas.
13/13
Aranui Cruises
A pool deck at the rear of the Aranui 5.

